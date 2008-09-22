This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In light of the New York Mets’s dramatic turnaround this season, the big question seems to be: What is Jerry Manuel doing different from the way Willie Randolph handled the team [Sports, “Delgado, Mets Top Nationals In Slugfest,” September 10, 2008]?

It’s now very obvious that Mr. Manuel has made a big difference.

I believe the critical difference between the two men is their different approaches to the team and the players. For Mr. Manuel, the team is what counts; while for Mr. Randolph, his main focus was on himself, and the team came second.

Players on all levels, whether in high school or in the pros, sense this, and they always play better for the managers and coaches who put the team and the players first.

Willie Randolph is a fine gentleman, but he may have been too sensitive and insecure to focus on the team and forget about himself. That’s a fatal flaw in any manager or coach.

MICHAEL GORMAN

Whitestone, N.Y.