Elizabeth Makes a Royal Blunder

Queen Elizabeth II made a mistake, by our lights, in abandoning her royal impartiality and plunging into the political fray at the Glasgow summit on climate change. She’s effectively thrown herself — and her crown — in on the side of the Green New Deal. And of all those who will be addressing changes in the weather by tapping taxpayers at home and abroad, a money grab that will eventually boomerang on the politicians.

We wouldn’t suggest that the Right Honorable Mrs. Windsor, as Her Majesty might come to be called if she keeps diving into politics, should have ignored the climate conference. Nor discount entirely that she was weakened by the ailment that caused royal doctors to insist that she get some rest. Nor that she might just be lonely following the death of Prince Philip, who, she insisted, started warning about the environment in 1969.

We would suggest that Her Majesty got way beyond her royal role when she declared that “the time for words has now moved to the time for action.” And when she endorsed the environmental politics of her late husband, Prince Phillip, whose long ago warning she quoted as: “If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time . . .”

This strikes us as disingenuous. Only among anthropocentric climate alarmists is carbon dioxide, naturally occurring and so vital to life on earth, classified as “pollution.” Why not acknowledge that the Duke once corrected the climate critic Christopher Booker, by Booker’s own account per James Delingpole, by writing that “he had withdrawn from the WWF after it switched from its original focus on saving endangered species to relentless campaigning against global warming”?

Elizabeth also expressed “great pride” that “the leading role” of her husband “lives on” in the work of Princes Charles and William. Even were she enlisted to endorse their politicking by the elected government, the constitutional part of the Queen would have been just to welcome the parties to Glasgow and wish them wisdom. That would have hewed to the principle articulated in the clip, above, from “The Crown.”

Instead, Her Majesty slipped. She threw in en passant with, among others, the left wing Democrats in the Biden administration who are having trouble getting legislative approval for a scant $1.9 trillion from a Congress the Democrats themselves control. That’s just an ante. The ex-governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, is prognosticating that just the anticipated business investment would need to be upwards of $100 trillion.

All this underlines the point that Elizabeth was way ahead of her royal skis in suggesting that the time for talk — meaning, politics — is over. In her regnal wisdom we think she knew she was on thin ice. That’s why she resorted to Orwell-speak: “I for one hope that this conference will be one of those rare occasions where everyone will have the chance to rise above the politics of the moment and achieve true statesmanship.”

The fact is that it isn’t the conference can’t rise above politics (the parley is politics). At Glasgow we saw the Queen descending into politics. We say that with a certain sadness. Our Brexit Diarist, Stephen MacLean, who blogs under the rubric of a political hero, Disraeli, has been warning for months that Charles and William court trouble by getting so politically involved on climate. Now Elizabeth is egging them on.

Where is the caution to which Elizabeth was enjoined as she emerged at the beginning of her reign? That’s the point of the lecture the makers of “The Crown” television series portray the new queen getting from her grandmother, Queen Mary. We might be, as we are, a republican newspaper, but what a shame it would be were the contretemps over the Global Green New Deal to entangle the British monarchy itself.