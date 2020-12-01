Europe Sends Its Condolences to Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ever wonder why so many Americans share President Trump’s skepticism of Europe? Look no further than its reaction to the assassination of the mastermind of Iran’s atomic-bomb project. Moshen Fakhrizadeh was a leader of Iran’s effort to obtain an atomic bomb to use on the country in which the survivors of the Holocaust found redemption. Yet the Europeans rushed out a statement calling the attack a “criminal act.”

Plus, too, the EU, in a statement from its High Representative, Josep Borrell, extended condolences to the bomb maker’s family. We don’t dismiss the cruelty of war. Yet the European Union expresses not a syllable of appreciation for the possibility that the attack might yet buy time and safety for Israel (and Europe). Nor did it acknowledge the early warnings from Jerusalem about what Fakhrizadeh was up to.

Nor was there a particle of historical reference. No reference was made of, say, the attack on Iraq’s nuclear program in 1981. That’s when Israeli F16s suddenly wheeled out of the skies over Baghdad and destroyed the reactor the French were building to help Saddam gain the capability to use atomic weapons against Israel. That attack was condemned the world over (including, in America, by the Reagan administration*).

No one has ever had any illusions about the fairweatherness of Europe’s friendship toward Israel. Just the other day, President Macron called Ben Smith of the Times to complain about the way the American press was criticizing him for his crackdown on Islamist violence. Last week at Antwerp, the trial began of Iranian terrorists who, on a tip from Jerusalem, were collared while preparing to attack France. So why is Mr. Macron silent?

Ordinarily, we might skip another editorial on this head. European hypocrisy is hardly news. Then again, too, it’s likely that America will shortly install a new administration intent on resuming the course of appeasement with Iran. It might be too soon to say who perpetrated the latest attack in Iran. It’s not too soon to mark the logic for Israel to seize its opportunities, if that is what has happened, and to do so, if necessary, alone.

_________

* In 1991, after Desert Storm, Vice President Cheney, then defense secretary, finally expressed America’s appreciation.