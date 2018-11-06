For a Republican Congress

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As Americans go to the polls today to choose the 116th Congress, The New York Sun will be pulling for the Republicans. The pundits are configuring the vote as a referendum on President Trump. Fair enough. He’s not on the ballot, but we’ll be rooting for him, too. We stand for the redemption of the promises Mr. Trump made two years ago, and for that a Republican Congress would, to say the least, help.

We understand the polls and press are predicting a blue wave. All the more reason to state our sentiments. We endorsed Mr. Trump for president two years ago on the hope for “economic growth — and full employment — after the long years of stagnation.” Plus Mr. Trump’s vow to “reverse the decline of our defense budget and back a more straightforward, less multilateral approach to foreign affairs.”

In the event, Mr. Trump has made a fine start on those strategic issues and myriad important promises as well. He’s finally backed Congress on Israel, moving our embassy to the capital at Jerusalem. He’s halted the appeasement of Iran. He’s declined to borrow money from Communist China for the purpose of investing in the Paris climate accord. He’s sent two superb justices to the Supreme Court.

Most importantly, Mr. Trump has ignited an economic and jobs boom. He has done so through a strategy of deregulation and tax cuts, achievements in which the Republicans in Congress can share the credit. Unemployment is now at near record lows, and record numbers of Americans are working. Our estimate is that we need a Republican Congress to protect and extend this economy.

Not to mention the fact that there are promises yet to be redeemed. The most important to us is monetary reform. That was marked in the 2016 GOP platform, which called for a monetary commission to examine the era of fiat money, which, in our estimation, is at the root of many of our troubles. None of these kinds of promises can be redeemed if either house of Congress falls to the Democrats.

In respect of the divisiveness about which so much is complained, our own view is that the burden lies, if not entirely, mainly with the Democrats. It’s hard to think of an opposition in the whole history of our Republic that has been as obnoxious, even nihilistic, as the Trump-era Democrats, who on the dawn of their defeat launched an open — and covert — campaign of resistance against the decision of the states.

Nancy Pelosi, who spoke for the 110th and 111th Houses, is suggesting that the political temperature will cool down if the Democrats regain control today. We understand the idea; William Clinton’s presidency didn’t hit an even keel until the GOP gained the House in the 1994 midterm. Yet Mrs. Pelosi’s formulation strikes us as less of an invitation and more of a threat.

To those Democrats who complain that the root of this quarrel lies in the fact that Mr. Trump lost the popular vote while winning the election, we say mark the federalist features of the Constitution. From 1789 until today, it is the only document that all of our office holders in all three branches at the state and federal level must be bound by oath to support. That makes it the true route to unity in our land.