Game Over? Manchin’s Job Approval Soars to 59% as He Stands His Ground

The biggest news I’ve seen today hasn’t gotten nearly the attention it deserves. It is when Senator Joe Manchin told a Fox News reporter that he has had no conversations with the Biden administration since his last interview with Fox News:

“There’s been no conversations after I made my statement. I think it’s basically, you know, and I was very clear. I just feel as strongly today as I did then. I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore, because I think I’ve been very clear on that. There is no negotiations going on at this time.”

So first of all, good for Senator Manchin for holding his ground. Second, I told you. The guy is not going to cave. I fully expect him in the next couple days to tell us all that he intends to save America and kill the bill. I’m just waiting for that.

This high tax, high spend, woke monstrosity is going nowhere. All these phony baloney political writers who say otherwise are wrong. Like the Axios report yesterday that breathlessly said that Mr. Manchin is really negotiating on a child tax credit.

Blah, blah, blah. No he’s not. That was a Democratic leak. Pure baloney, and Axios should know better than to fall for that stuff. Unless, of course, they’re pushing their own little woke, “BBB,” big government socialist agenda. Is that what they want? Really? I thought they were independent journalists.

The point I’m making is that not only has Joe Manchin been heroic, he has also been loyally representing the voters of West Virginia. Some recent polling shows that West Virginians oppose the big government socialism bill.

Nearly two thirds of them believe the bill would lead to higher costs for gas and groceries. Senator Manchin’s job approval has gone up seven points to 59 percent. He’s doing the lord’s work.

And he offered a deal to Chuck Schumer last summer, and Mr. Schumer dissed him.

They both signed on the bottom line of a good memo and then Senator Schumer walked away. Essentially he lied. Mr. Schumer doesn’t want workfare. He hates fossil fuels. He loves high taxes. Except when it comes to New York state and local tax deduction.

Senator Schumer loves regulation. He’s a leading figure in a socialist state. He pretty much does whatever Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells him to do. Mr. Manchin meanwhile has not changed his position one iota.

Now Mr. Schumer thinks he’s going to break the filibuster rule with a vote probably next week. Except that’s going to fail because Mr. Manchin and his ally from Arizona, Senator Sinema, are against it.

All that pushes another “go woke, go broke” Biden bill vote further out probably into February. That would mean that Joe Biden’s going to have to make the case for his “go woke, go broke” when he addresses Congress and the rest of the country in his state of the union address in late January.

That means his already sinking popularity is going to sink even more. By the time we hit Valentine’s Day, Mr. Biden’s approval may be in the mid-twenties. About the same as the temperature outside. And Triple-B still won’t pass.

Because the people of West Virginia are not going to change their mind. Good, hard working, traditional conservative values people that they are. I love deplorables. I love Manchin. And I still like this whole story. That’s right. Save America. Kill the bill.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.