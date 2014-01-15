This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

President Obama’s imprecation to “give peace a chance,” which he muttered in respect of Iran, offers more of a glimpse of his world view than he may have intended. A John Lennon song about giving peace a chance was released in 1969 in an effort to undermine support for American GIs who were at the time appearing in arms against our Communist foes in Indochina. The song became an anthem of the anti-war movement. The Congress of the United States finally took Lennon’s advice. Mr. Obama seems totally oblivious to the horrifying result, which was that the millions who live at Indochina were cast into a long night of communist oppression from which they have yet to be freed.

This is something to mark right now. The warnings in Congress and the Knessett in respect of Iran have been about Munich, and certainly the catastrophe of 1938 is an important marker. Chamberlain and Daladier were soooo desperate for a peaceful solution. But try out the fact that Mr. Kerry himself is a creature of Vietnam. While in the United States Navy reserve, he met with our enemies at Paris and then returned to America to spout their talking points. He testified against his fellow GIs before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He wanted a deal as ardently as he wants one now. The last time, the Vietnamese communists broke almost every single feature of their agreement, before the ink was dry.

The Israelis could study this period to their advantage. The Vietnamese communists signed in Paris an agreement they began violating the next hour. They never had the slightest intention of keeping their agreement. They were bent on conquest. The defense minister in Jerusalem, Moshe Ya’alon, has called Mr. Kerry “messianic” and “obsessive.” Our State Department demanded and got an apology. Mr. Ya’alon was far too kind. The apologies are owed by Mr. Kerry. Let Mr. Ya’alon study study what happened in Vietnam in the 1970s. We are not saying the Iranian Mullahs are communists. But they are playing the same long game. They share the same hostility to America. And on the Left the same moral equivalency obtains as did when Lennon sang “c’mon / Ev’rybody’s talking about Ministers, / Sinisters, Banisters and canisters / Bishops and Fishops and Rabbis and Pop eyes, / And bye bye, bye byes.”