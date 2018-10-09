This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Nikki Haley We Hardly Knew You. President Trump’s envoy at the United Nations will be sorely missed, when she leaves, as she and the president announced she will be doing, at the end of the year. She has been America’s permanent representative at the United Nations for two years, and it’s hard to think of many factions that don’t want her to stay two or six years more. What a splendid job.

Our guess is that those sentiments hold not only among New Yorkers, but among nearly all Americans, few more ardently than those of us invested in the struggle for the redemption of the Jews in the State of Israel. Mrs. Haley has been a hero on all fronts. She stands in the front rank of a long line of ambassadors full of famous figures, including, say, Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Moynihan wrote a seminal book about the United Nations, “A Dangerous Place.” One envoy, George H.W. Bush, went on to become president. It was he who assigned John Bolton, then assistant state secretary, to be the diplomatic pointman in the campaign to repeal the U.N.’s “Zionism is racism” resolution. Bolton, of course, went on himself to be ambassador in Turtle Bay.

There were other magnificent figures, too, such as Jeane Kirkpatrick. Our own personal favorite was J. Russell Wiggins. He served as ambassador only briefly. He’d been named by President Lyndon Johnson after Wiggins walked out of his job as chief editor of the Washington Post. That was after the Post had turned against the Vietnam War that Wiggins supported to the end.

Even against such a stellar lineup Mrs. Haley can stand tall. We had the honor of marking her promise early. That happened within moments of her first press conference, when she emerged from her first regular monthly meeting of the Security Council on the Middle East. She promptly laced in to the world body and vowed to stick with Israel through thick and thin.

We issued the editorial under the headline “Haley’s Comet.” It began with the phrase, “A star is born.” We included with it the YouTube video above. The editorial was put up on the Web site of the NGO known as United Nations Watch, where the video was promptly viewed by millions. From then on, it was all uphill, as the Ambassador stood her ground with grace, passion, and steely nerves.

It is a mark of President Trump’s eye for team building that he reached for an important governor to take on such a post. He was full of praise for Mrs. Haley today, when the announcement of her departure was made at the White House. Mrs. Haley made it clear that she is not running for president in 2020 and will be working to re-elect Mr. Trump. Beyond that, though, the sky’s the limit. Millions will be looking forward to what she does next.