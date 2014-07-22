This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

With a predictability that is rapidly becoming mind-numbing monotony, various American officials — from the president on down — have been stressing the need for Israel to exercise restraint in its counter- terror operation in Gaza so as to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties.

In addition to President Obama, this concern has been voiced in recent days in one form or another by none other than Secretary of State Kerry and the American envoy in Israel, Ambassador Shapiro, as well as the spokesmen for the State Department and the White House.

Just in case we didn’t get the message the fourth or fifth time it was delivered in public, both the president and the secretary of state are said to have repeated it in private telephone conversations with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

As Ronald Reagan might have put it, “there they go again.” And again, and again, and again.

Washington’s recurring mantra about restraint is not merely tiresome, it is profoundly hypocritical, and it highlights just to what degree Mr. Obama’s foreign policy resembles the parent who, while holding a cigarette, tells his child: “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Take, for example, America’s policy of carrying out drone strikes against al-Qaida affiliates in places such as Yemen, where terrorists have succeeded in seizing territory and transforming it into a platform for violence (sound familiar?).

In a 102-page report released on October 22, 2013, by Human Rights Watch, entitled “Between a Drone and al-Qaida: The Civilian Cost of US Targeted Killings in Yemen,” the group examined six strikes carried out by American forces in that embattled country. They found that at least 57 of the 82 people killed in the attacks were in fact innocent civilians.

In other words, for all of its sermonizing to Israel about restraint, America had few qualms about killing twice as many civilians as terrorists in its drone strikes in Yemen.

Among the incidents cited in the report was one in September 2012 in Sarar, in central Yemen, when a passenger van carrying 12 civilians was blown to bits by mistake. In another incident, in December 2009, America carried out on a Bedouin camp in the Yemeni village of al-Majalah a cruise missile strikethat killed 14 al-Qaida terrorists and 41 civilians, two-thirds of whom were said to be women and children.

Whatever happened to Mr. Obama’s “serious concern about the growing number of casualties,” which a White House statement on Sunday said the president had raised with Mr. Netanyahu during a phone conversation? Apparently, as far as Washington is concerned, the ends justify the means in the war on terror, unless the one pulling the trigger to defend himself happens to be Israeli.

On the same day that the Human Rights Watch report regarding Yemen was made public, Amnesty International released a study of U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan. Entitled “Will I Be Next?”, the document assessed nine drone attacks that took place between January 2012 and August 2013 in Pakistan’s North Waziristan province. Here too, there were “incidents in which men, women and children appear to have been unlawfully killed or injured,” the report noted.

These include the inexplicable U.S. drone attack in October 2012 in which a 68-year-old grandmother, Mamana Bibi, was blasted to smithereens in front of her grandchildren while gathering vegetables in an open field.

Earlier that year, on July 6, American drones attacked and killed 18 Pakistani laborers who had gathered for dinner after a day’s work, and then carried out a second strike on the first responders who came to help the wounded.

In most such cases, the United States does not even acknowledge its responsibility for such attacks, let alone issue an apology.

And it certainly does not heed calls for restraint.

Now don’t get me wrong. I fully support Washington’s policy of using drones to take out terrorists, a policy that has weakened al-Qaida and its affiliates in a variety of countries. But I find it hard to fathom America’s selective moral calculus when it browbeats Israel to be extra careful vis-à-vis civilians in a war zone even as the U.S. itself fails to show such caution.

Sure, the Obama administration has voiced its support for Israel’s right to defend itself. But by couching this phrase alongside an overly insistent need for restraint, Washington is sending the following message: You Jews can of course defend yourselves, but only up to a point.

The bottom line is that in the first 13 days after the start of Operation Protective Edge, the Palestinians fired 1,780 rockets from Gaza at Israeli towns, villages and cities. That averages out to about 137 rockets a day, or more than five an hour, every hour, for nearly two weeks.

This is unconscionable, unacceptable, and must be stopped.

In this war, we should bear in mind the immortal words of the late General George S. Patton, Jr., who commanded the Third United States Army after the invasion of Normandy in 1944. Once, before heading into battle, he reportedly declared, “May God have mercy upon my enemies, because I sure as hell won’t.”

Sounds callous? Perhaps.

But in a war of survival against a determined foe, it is the only way to prevail.

From the Jerusalem Post.