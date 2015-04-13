Israel’s Left Versus Obama

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The emergence of the leading left of center figures in Israel in opposition to President Obama’s appeasement of Iran certainly puts the lie to the notion that this is but a feud with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The latest news is a position paper issued Sunday by the opposition, known as the Zionist Union, which, according to a dispatch in Haaretz by its diplomatic leg, Barak Ravid, called the framework announced at Lausanne an issue “on which there is no coalition or opposition.”

So pointed is the absence of criticism of Mr. Netanyahu in the opposition position paper that there is speculation the Zionist Union is angling for a national unity government. It comes amid negotiations over the formation of a new government, following the Likud’s larger than expected victory in the early election Mr. Netanyahu had called. It is all the more startling for the fact that allies of President Obama had been actively campaigning against Mr. Netanyahu. Mr. Obama cut no ice with any liberal faction, it seems.

Which is just remarkable. The left-of-center leaders are making it clear that they share Mr. Netanyahu’s concerns about the agreement. The head of the party’s Knesset delegation, Eitan Cabel, is being quoted in the Algemeiner as saying: “I refuse to join those applauding the agreement with Iran, because the truth is it keeps me awake at night. President Obama promises that if the Iranians cheat, the world will know, but isn’t that exactly what the Americans promised after the agreement with North Korea?”

Two of the savviest columnists on the beat, Binyamin Korn and Moise Phillips, who are religious Zionists, sum all this up in the Algemeiner. They note that the editor of Haaretz, Aluf Benn, a critic of Mr. Netanyahu generally, describes the prime minister’s call for the international community to insist that Iran recognize Israel’s right to exist as being “taken directly from the campaign rhetoric of Labor Party chairman Yitzhak Herzog.”

Messrs. Korn and Phillips predict that all this will have an impact on “the political dynamics in Israel, the American Jewish community, and the US-Israel relationship.” Here it can but accelerate the drift of Jews to the Republicans from the Democrats — even if the landscape is littered with those who’ve made such predictions before. Maybe Secretary of State Clinton can turn the trend around during the course of her just-announced campaign, but it would take more than we’ve seen from Mrs. Clinton on this head.