As millions of Americans check their portfolios to find out how they have personally been affected by what many reckon is the worse financial crisis since the Depression, here is a thought that may brighten your day: It’s only money. And money, while important, is less important than many other things. Like family. Or friendships. Or happiness. Or health. Or integrity. So as many begin today poorer than at the beginning of the week, it is a time to remember to count all blessings and to remember that not all of them are so easily measured financially.