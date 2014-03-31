Land for Pollard?

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Not since we read Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” have we encountered logic as twisted as the proposal to rescue the failing Middle East “peace process” by freeing Jonathan Pollard. That is the news on the Drudge Report, which links to a Reuters dispatch reporting that Pollard, who is being held by America on a life sentence for spying for Israel, and “groups of Palestinian prisoners” could be “freed under an emerging deal to salvage Middle East peace talks.” It attributes this news to “sources close to the negotiations,” who say Pollard could be out by April.

It happens that we have long since called for the commutation of Pollard’s sentence to time served. We want no truck whatsoever with spying against America; a life sentence would not be too long for even one count of handing American secrets over even to a friendly country if it is a serious violation of the Espionage Act. But we found compelling the dissenting opinion issued in Pollard’s case by Judge Stephen Williams of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Judge Williams concluded long ago that American prosecutors violated both the letter and the spirit of the plea bargain to which they agreed with Pollard. The judge reckoned the spy deserved a new sentencing hearing. He even quoted Shakespeare, although Macbeth, not “The Merchant of Venice.” It is hard to imagine that if the government kept its plea, Pollard would still be in jail. But what an insult it would be were the only way the miscarriage could be rectified were if Israel capitulated to its enemies.

Better Pollard should sit in prison. That would be a lot to ask of anybody. But the former Navy intelligence analyst has always maintained he committed his crime for high motives, to get to the Jewish state intelligence that would illuminate the dangers it faced. Our government has attributed far baser, pecuniary motives to him. If Pollard deserves to be let out, no concessions from Israel should be demanded.

If Pollard doesn’t deserve to be let out, no release should be countenanced. Having said all that, wouldn’t it be something if Pollard were to turn around and say he’s not going to play the role of a pawn in the Obama administration’s games. That he’s not going to give up whatever he has left of his name to salvage John Kerry’s quest. And that if a peace deal that puts Israel at risk is the price of his freedom, he’ll go to his grave at Federal Correctional Institution, Butner, which is at North Carolina, whose motto is esse quam videri.