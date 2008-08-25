This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Hats off to Mayor Bloomberg for his bold and innovative suggestion to place windmills on bridges and buildings in New York City [New York, “Mayor Envisions Wind Farms Creating Power for City,” August 20, 2008].

The mayor is light years ahead of his time. This proposal, if implemented, will help make New York less dependent on foreign oil and more energy efficient.

New York State officials should follow Mr. Bloomberg’s example. One suggestion: New York State officials are currently studying plans to either rehabilitate the Tappan Zee bridge or to build a new bridge.

They should study the feasibility of placing a windmill on the Tappan Zee bridge during the study process. The best time to place a windmill on a bridge is when the bridge is undergoing extensive rehabilitation or being built from scratch.

There would be no additional inconvenience to motorists.This is the time to seriously consider making the Tappan Zee bridge a bridge of the 21st century.

Placing windmills on bridges will not only make us more energy independent but it will also provide motorists with a constant reminder of the need to conserve energy.

PAUL FEINER

Town Supervisor

Greenburgh, N.Y.