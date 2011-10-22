My Brother, Monte, and Me

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

My brother Monte — George Montegu Black III — died nearly 10 years ago, but arises constantly in my thoughts and dreams, always pleasantly and true to life. There were just the two of us in our family, and he was four years older, not a great gap among adults, but a huge difference between children.

It was among the greatest good fortunes I have had that my brother, unlike other older brothers in families we knew, never abused his superior strength or even his worldlier gift for repartee. I knew other boys whose older brothers were terrible bullies, and so understood from earliest days the extent of my good luck.

I tried to repay his generosity with purposeful solidarity in the one-sided debates that arise between children and their parents in any family, and a strong bond developed between us that never weakened, even though we rarely lived in the same place after he went away to school when I was 10. After that, schools, universities and careers kept us generally in different cities, apart from holidays, until I returned to Toronto from Quebec in 1974, when I was 30.

That we were generally in different cities did not mean that we did not stay in touch or have some shared economic interests, often cross-investments in the most hilariously implausible enterprises; and often put forth, at least on his part, in sales pitches of tremendously colourful salesmanship. “The road to recovery is paved with” whatever he was pushing at the time. “Intriguing” prospects kept appearing, such as the “Wipe-o-matic automobile headlamp,” regrettably some decades ahead of its time.

Despite the vagaries of speculation, we progressed, and although I was mainly active in the community-newspaper business, we became more closely involved together in the financial industry in gradually more serious activities. We worked hard, and we played pretty hard too (he had a young family and I was a bachelor), and we got on.

We reached a higher level of corporate involvement when we bought our late father’s shares in what was known as the Argus group in 1976. Both our parents died just 10 days apart in July of that year, one from a long battle with cancer, and the second suddenly from an accident. At the end of that difficult day, I went to my brother’s house, he poured me a glass of mahogany-coloured Scottish whiskey, of which we were both sizeable consumers at the time, and, grasping the occasion without losing his imperishable sense of humor, he sipped thoughtfully and said reflectively: “Holy Jesus! We’re orphans.”

We had a most amicable division of assets in 1986, as he became a venture capitalist, a field for which he had considerable aptitude as he was a visionary in some areas, and less conservative financially than I was. I focused on the international newspaper business. We were no longer in the same offices, but the rapport of 35 years adapted again, without strain. We were certainly very different personalities. He liked country music, detective stories and raunchy movies, and used to refer to me as “one of these humanists” because I rarely read fiction and wrote about history.

But in all seasons of life, through a difficult divorce, some financial pressures (which he successfully surmounted), and other travails, he remained bonhomous, indomitable and always able to reduce almost anything to a quip. These were never flippant or escapist, and always retained the implicit determination that almost anything could be overcome, without alarm or despair or a loss of proportion, or even of the absurdity of a great deal of life itself.

In his youth, my brother was one of the greatest natural athletes I have known (an area where I, unfortunately, was rather short-changed). Though this talent gave some ground, over years, to his later penchant to be a gourmand and a tastevin, it never led him to vanity or conceit. Always popular, and generally more sociable than I was, he was never a cad or even inconstant, or ever an ungenerous friend or less than a gentleman.

Impatient with and contemptuous of sharpers, he didn’t have the fixity of purpose to bother much with excessive lawyering and political maneuvering. He didn’t stay long where he wasn’t enjoying himself, and generally he did enjoy himself.

This was the cruel irony of his early death, yet he managed even this unjust fate with his unfailing flair and even good humor. He was diagnosed with inoperable esophageal cancer in February 2001, and a variety of non-surgical treatments were prescribed. He took an active and informed interest in the pursuit of exotica (he was a knowledgeable investor in cutting edge pharmacology), and even advised, detachedly, on procedures that did not require a general anesthetic, as they were in progress. He was very happy in his second marriage and they received friends jovially at his home until late in the illness. Though he spoke of having been dealt “the queen of spades” and was under no illusions about where the tale would end, he went to literally superhuman lengths to avoid the maudlin, the mawkish, the gloomy, or anything remotely related to self-pity.

Even faced with the supreme test, he never moved his philosophical compass. He was not an atheist, but doubted that there was a God he could propitiate, but was confident that he had lived a decent and honorable life. He would not change his theological tune, or the volume or cadence of it, even as the supreme possible audition approached.

This stage of life, as all who have been through it with a loved one know, can be conversationally oppressive. But with Monte, witty discussion of current affairs never dragged, yet there was never the feeling that his medical condition was the unmentioned 900-pound gorilla in the room.

Our last words were in his hospital room, two days before he died, on Januray 10, 2002, aged 61 and five months. His first wife was in the same room, just two doors away, and died a day ahead of him. They had never really reconciled, but there was some commingling of those conducting the vigils. Between my brother and me there was no need for farewells or memorials; we exchanged amusing reminiscences and compliments, and when his concentration started to give way under the heady medication, I quietly withdrew, hoping that it might still not be the end. There was not, as there never had been in 55 years, anything to bridge, paper over, apologize for, or even seriously regret between us.

That seamless solidarity persists, as revenances of his bons mots of long ago occur, churned up by similar events or personalities, and as he comes into my dreams, always revealing again the jaunty realism of his nature. It is consoling to see how porous is the finality of death, after all.

His funeral at Grace Church in Toronto, where he had been married, and from which our parents had been buried 26 years before, was very heavily attended, attesting to his great popularity. Asked by my sister-in-law to speak, I kept it good humoured; and in deference to his great talents as a sportsman in his early years when I had known him best, I quoted from Housman’s To an Athlete Dying Young, ending: “Today the road all runners come; shoulder high we bring you home, and set you at your threshold down; townsmen still, of a stiller town.”

Snow was lightly falling and there was a good deal of snow on the ground, a piper played as we left the church, and light departed as we were at the graveside. The reception at our house afterward was a warm occasion of renewed relationships, many after a lapse of decades, a conviviality completely appropriate to the man whom we all mourned.

The last words of my remembrance of him at the church were that “It was and will always remain a privilege to be his brother.” That was nothing but the truth then and has not diminished since.

This column was first published in the National Post