Now, the Ron Paul Quiz

Now that Iowans are gathering for their caucuses but before the vote is in, it’s time to take The New York Sun’s “Ron Paul Quiz”:

1) Who said this: “I sure hope that Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, understands that the standing ovation he got in Congress this year was not for his politics. That ovation was bought and paid for by the Israel lobby.”

a) Stephen Walt b) Willis Carto c) Ron Paul d) David Duke e) Thomas Friedman.

2) Who was photographed kissing the wife of the Palestinian terrorist Yasser Arafat?

a) John Mearsheimer b) Hillary Clinton c) Ron Paul d) David Duke e) Jacques Chirac.

3) Who described New York City this way: “This town has 8,000,000 people, 7,500,000 of ’em are of Israelitish extraction. (400,000 wops and the rest are white people.)”?

a) Patrick Buchanan b) George Wallace c) Ron Paul d) Harry Truman e) Jesse Jackson

4) Who said: “I just can’t see a picture of Martin Luther King without thinking, you know, that man’s terrible”?

a) Lester Maddox b) Jacqueline Kennedy c) Ron Paul d) Jacques Chirac e) Stokely Carmichael

5) Whom did Ha’aretz newspaper recently quote as saying this: “Two of the tenets of a true Zionist are ‘self-determination’ and ‘self-reliance.’ I do not believe we should be Israel’s master but, rather, her friend. We should not be dictating her policies and announcing her negotiating positions before talks with her neighbors have even begun”?

a) Norman Podhoretz b) Jeffrey Goldberg c) Ron Paul d) Thomas Friedman e) Abraham Foxman

6) Who said that John Demjanjuk shouldn’t be hanged even if Israel’s Supreme Court concluded that he was, in fact, guilty of being Ivan the Terrible of Treblinka — because such a hanging “would only add another death to the Holocaust”?

a) Stephen Walt b) The Institute for Historical Review c) Ron Paul d) Patrick Buchanan e) The New York Times

7) Who outlined America’s ideal monetary policy in these words: “There is no possible use in the United States devaluing. Every other currency in a sense is tied to the dollar, and if we devalued, all other currencies would devalue and so that those who speculate against the dollar are going to lose . . . “?

a) Alexander Hamilton b) Paul Gigot c) Ron Paul d) John F. Kennedy e) Paul Volcker

8) Who wrote in respect of undocumented immigrants: “Sending twelve to fifteen million illegals home — isn’t going to happen and should not happen. Neither the determination or the ability to accomplish it exists. Besides, if each case is looked at separately, we would find ourselves splitting up families and deporting some who have lived here for decades, if not their entire life, and who never lived for any length of time in Mexico”?

a) Rick Perry b) Barack Obama c) Ron Paul d) Ronald Reagan e) William Clinton

9) Who wrote, in respect of the attacks of September 11, 2001: “Where is the acknowledgment that this was not a ‘cowardly’ attack on ‘civilization’ or ‘liberty’ or ‘humanity’ or ‘the free world’ but an attack on the world’s self-proclaimed superpower, undertaken as a consequence of specific American alliances and actions?”

a) Paul Krugman b) The Council of American Islamic Relations c) Ron Paul d) Susan Sontag e) Yasser Arafat

10) Who wrote: “It’s no secret that President Franklin D. Roosevelt desperately wanted to get the United States involved as a combatant in the war in both the European and Asian theaters. In this regard Pearl Harbor was a gift, and Adolf Hitler’s declaration of war four days later even more so.”

a) Eric Alterman b) Isoroku Yamamoto c) Ron Paul d) David Irving e) Senator William Borah

Answers: 1) e 2) b 3) d 4) b 5) c 6) e 7) d 8) c 9) d 10) a.