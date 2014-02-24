Piers Morgan’s L’Envoi*

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

You who have lived in the land,

You who have trusted the trail,

You who are strong to withstand,

You who are swift to assail:

How I rose with Murdoch’s Sun

And soared with News of the World

And sought America for fun,

All my flags unfurled.

Little mirth by day or nights,

Though you Yanks treated me well,

Then I fell into my fights

Against the Bill of Rights.

I took this feud onto the air

Most every blooming show

No more royalist a Brit than I

Ere had dragged the scroll so low.

Would had I but quelled my rage

And stifled my resentments

(It ill befit a man my age)

At the Second of your Amendments.

Oh, I’d have adjusted — perhaps

If only I’d the wit to see

That my ratings would collapse

And America would turn on me.

How painful is the humiliation

And worth recounting but

T’was I, not the Rifle Association,

That shot me in the foot.

________

*With apologies to Robert W. Service,

from whose own ‘L’Envoi’

the above first stanza is borrowed.