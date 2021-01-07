This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Congratulations are in order for President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris and the Congress that — after being interrupted by protests from supporters of President Trump — returned to complete the counting of the electoral vote that the Constitution required them to ratify. The Democrats have won a famous victory, having been lofted to their new offices on the largest popular vote ever recorded in this country.

On the political principles at stake in this election, we were — and are — with President Trump and the Republican Party. We oppose the kind of socialism that infects the Democratic Party today. Yet Mr. Biden tapped into the mood of America on one important head, that there was a yearning for a more normal, less histrionic politics. The point couldn’t have been punctuated more dramatically than it was yesterday.

The Democrats have also won a famous victory in the Senate. The election of two far-left Democrats in a state that, like Georgia, has been so long in the Republican column is no mean feat. It has to be laid to President Trump’s campaign against the GOP leadership in the Peachtree State (the Wall Street Journal has marked that well). It means that, at least for the next two years, the Democrats could have an open-field run.

All the more inviting are the tasks ahead. There is, say, Brexit, in which Britain’s declaration of independence will be tested. It was opposed and mocked by the incoming administration and will need defending. War clouds scudding in the South China Sea and the straits of Formosa, with a new administration that has an instinct for appeasement and multilateralism. Israel will be challenged and need defending anew.

In our view, the biggest issues are at home — particularly in respect of the economy. Many of our problems will be attributed to the pandemic. It has been met by the Democrats with statist solutions, though it will be defeated by the genius of capitalism. Yet the collapse of the dollar, our biggest problem, was well underway before the pandemic. Can we finally find our way out of the era — the error — of fiat money?

Let us just say to our readers that this won’t be the first time we’ve found ourselves in the political wilderness. It turns out that one of the things we’ve learned in a long newspaper life is that the wilderness can be liberating. It is precisely in the wilderness that one finds the most joyous journalism and the fastest friends — and more than we can express we appreciate them sticking with the Sun.