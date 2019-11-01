President Trump, Brexit Matchmaker

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The best summary of Brexit that we’ve encountered is the interview that just went up on YouTube between Nigel Farage and President Trump. It’s remarkable for the relaxed, even affable tone between the erstwhile leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and a sitting president of America. And for the way Mr. Trump stresses the British-American future — and suddenly turns political matchmaker.

Mr. Farage, of whom we’ve become a fan, begins by asking Mr. Trump whether he is disappointed that Brexit didn’t happen by today’s deadline. Mr. Trump allows that he as well as Prime Minister Johnson and Mr. Farage are all disappointed. He notes that he’d endorsed Brexit just before the referendum, in sharp contradistinction to President Obama and Secretary Clinton. Mr. Trump had the keener eye.

Mr. Trump then acknowledges that it’s been a long time since that day. Mr. Farage responds that it’s been a difficult situation for Mr. Johnson. The premier had vowed to bring some energy to the job but then invested it in trying to rescue a version of Theresa May’s deal with the Europeans. Mr. Farage asks whether Mr. Johnson has spoken with Mr. Trump about the details. Mr. Trump allows that he has.

The president, though, quickly moves to the opportunity, once Britain exits from the EU, to expand its trade with America. He clearly grasps — and articulates — that by getting tangled in the negotiations with Europe over a “deal,” Britain risks being unable to carry on separate talks with America. “This deal, under certain aspects of the deal, you can’t do it. . . I mean, we can’t make a trade deal with the U.K.”

“That’s the problem!” Mr. Farage exclaims. He notes that Britain has a general election coming up. “Is this the moment that Boris should drop this deal and just go for a clean break, so that we could start having serious conversations with you?” Here Mr. Trump demurs, saying he does’t want to tell Mr. Johnson, or Mr. Farage, what to do.

“I’d like to see you and Boris get together, because then you would really have some numbers,” Mr. Trump says.

To which Mr. Farage exclaims, “Absolutely!” Then Mr. Trump seeks to reassure Mr. Farage that Boris “has a lot of respect and like for you.” Mr. Trump keeps repeating the point. “He respects you a lot,” he says, adding: “I wish you two guys could get together.” To which Mr. Farage replies that if Mr. Johnson dropped the deal with Europe, Mr. Farage would be “right behind him.”

Which is exactly what this newspaper thinks ought to happen. Whether Mr. Johnson will take the hint and act on it, this is beyond our ken. It would, though, certainly respond to the point that Margaret Thatcher made in her last major statement on EU and the movement that came to be known as Brexit. It’s known as the “Mummy Returns Speech.” It was delivered in 2001 at the British port of Plymouth.

Said Thatcher: “The greatest issue in this election, indeed the greatest issue before our country, is whether Britain is to remain a free, independant, nation state. Or whether we are to be dissolved in a federal Europe. There are no half measures, no third ways — and no second choices.” That is precisely the issue facing Mr. Johnson, and Messrs. Trump and Farage and the ghost of Dame Thatcher are telling him the same thing.