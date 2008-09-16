This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Jeffrey Becker’s recent letter regarding Yankee Stadium deserves the same response I gave to Andrew Wolf on August 22 [Letters, “Save Yankee Stadium? Babe’s Granddaughter Says ‘Yes,'” September 2, 2008].

With all due respect to wanting to preserve the “old” Yankee Stadium, the stadium being replaced is not the irreplaceable “House that Ruth Built.” That was destroyed in 1974 and 1975 when it was remodeled.

The field is not the one he played on. Right field along the foul line was only 296 feet away and just 43 inches high. Left field was 301 feet down the line and center was 461 feet deep. There were no lights. As many as 80,000 could be seated, depending upon the size and number in the bleachers.

I’ve been a Yankee fan for more than 70 years, but the effort being made to preserve the now existing Yankee Stadium, is, at least, 34 years too late.

FRANCIS WATSON

Staten Island, N.Y.