September 11, 2008

At moments it might seem as if the memories fade as the time passes but then all of a sudden the date creeps up and there it is. On one level it now seems all so long ago: Before The New York Sun had even started publishing, back when Barack Obama was serving in the Illinois state senate and President Bush was in his first year of his first term in office. But then for all of those who were in this city that day or know someone who was killed in the attack, there are moments when it all comes back with complete clarity. This day is always one of them, notwithstanding the passage of time. And the stepped up security that accompanies both the anniversary and the presence today in our city of both Senators Obama and McCain is a reminder that the threat of another terrorist attack that shadows us to this day. Let the memory of how awful the last attack was remind of us the need to stand guard against another one. And to thank all those, from the New York Police Department and the National Guard to the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, who are keeping us safe.