Bibi Has Europe’s Number

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Europe’s foreign affairs chief, Federice Mogherini, is asking Prime Minister Netanyahu for clarification of his declaration that Israel will suspend all contacts with the European Union on the Palestinian issue. Ms. Mogherini’s query, Haaretz reports, was lodged when the two “spoke briefly” on the sidelines of the United Nation’s climate change summit at Paris. Mr. Netanyahu suspended the aforementioned contacts after Europe proposed requiring special labeling for imported goods from Jews in Judea and Samaria.

If we were Mr. Netanyahu — a stretch, to be sure — we’d send Mrs. Mogherini a copy of Natan Sharanky’s three-part test for anti-Semitism. The human rights hero established the test some years ago. He noted that when he was a dissident in the Soviet Union, he believed, “particularly after the Holoaust,” would “always be a staunch ally in the struggle against anti-Semitism.” But, he confessed in 2004, he’d concluded that he was wrong. By then a government minister in Israel, he’d witnessed a resurgence of anti-Semitic activity in the democratic world.

The new anti-Semitism, moreover, posed unique challenges. “Whereas classical anti-Semitism is aimed at the Jewish people or the Jewish religion, ‘new anti-Semitism’ is aimed at the Jewish state,” Mr. Sharansky wrote. “Since this anti-Semitism can hide behind the veneer of legitimate criticism of Israel, it is more difficult to expose.” So Mr. Sharansky devised a three-part test. It comprises what he calls the three Ds — demonization, double-standards, and de-legitimization. Europe is now exposed on all three of these tests.

Certainly with the special labeling for goods coming from Jews in Judea and Samaria, Europe intends to demonize and delegitimize the Jewish presence in the territories. Europe is also exposed on the double-standards, as has been brilliantly illuminated by Eugene Kontorovich, writing most recently in the New York Times. He is a law professor at Northwestern who has contrasted the special treatment used against Israel with Europe’s policy toward occupations by non-Jewish governments, such as Morocco’s of the Western Sahara.

Europe’s ambassador to America, David O’Sullivan, denied Mr. Kontorovich’s charges in a letter to the Times. We don’t know either him or Mrs. Mogherini. They could well be unaware of how one thinks through whether something is anti-Semitic. They may never have heard of Mr. Sharanky’s “3D” test. But Mr. Netanyahu has Europe’s number. The continent is reeking with hostility to the Jews, and the Jewish communities on the continent are everywhere in retreat (save — ironically — in pockets of Mrs. Mogherini’s own country, Italy). Mr. Netanyahu is smart to make an issue of the demarche on labeling.

