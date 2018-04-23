Surrender Monkey Returns

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It looks like the cheese-eating surrender monkeys are back. That’s the meaning of the plot by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, to try to salvage the Obama administration’s articles of appeasement with the Iranian regime. Mr. Macron is due in Washington Monday for a state visit. In respect of the Iran deal, he told Fox News: “I don’t have any Plan B.”

Mr. Macron’s response reminds us of the scene in the hit movie “Darkest Hour,” where, with the Germans on the march at the outset of World War II, Churchill flies across the Channel to meet with the French premier. “Tell me how you plan to counter-attack,” Churchill says. When his French counterpart confesses there is no plan to counter-attack, Churchill reacts with incredulity.

It will take some brass for Monsieur Macron, lacking a Plan B, to agitate for Mr. Trump to abandon his promises to the voters and to side with the Iranian camarilla against the United States Congress. Both houses of Congress made it clear, after all, that their view of the Iran appeasement is, as the New York Times phrased it, “overwhelmingly opposed.”

Nor is it just Monsieur Macron. It turns out — Los Angeles Times has a dispatch on this head — that the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, is also hoping to get Mr. Trump to abandon his promises to the American voters. And also to abandon his vow that he will not certify Iranian compliance with the Iran deal when it comes up for his signature on May 12. It’s not as if Germany and France have been able to fix the pact.

On the contrary, with the pact in hand, Iran has been doing exactly what appeasement gets. It’s advancing on its next target — Israel — on three fronts. In Gaza, which is run by Hamas under Iranian control, riots have begun. In Lebanon, there has been an enormous buildup of weapons. And in Syria, Iran and Israel have already had military contact. The idea that an appeasement might buy peace is illusory.

We’re well aware that a number of the best and brightest columnists think that the better course for the Trump administration is to fix the deal. And that Mr. Trump’s nominee for state secretary, Mike Pompeo of the Central Intelligence Agency, has said he’d prefer to fix the pact. He certainly is a credible figure. Mr. Pompeo’s tinkering, though, would not address the concern that these columns have advanced from the start.

The Iran accord makes America a contract partner of, in Iran, a non-democratic, anti-Semitic regime that is — by its own constitution — bound to maintain an ideological army and to oppose countries like America and Israel (not to mention, among others, France, Germany, and Britain). To appeasement, we prefer a strong military defense of our own country and of our allies and a strategic goal of regime change in Iran. Mr. Trump’s best course is to remind Monsieur Macron and Frau Merkel of their own countries’ history.