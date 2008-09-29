This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It is an outrage that existing members of the City Council are trying to defy the will of the people who put them in office by trying to vacate term limits [New York, “Term Limits Talk Spurs Campaign Finance Board,” September 22, 2008].

Term limits were in place when they were elected and now they want to change the rules in the middle of the game? I believe that Ronald Lauder ought to get going on another campaign, this time term limits for all our state legislators. The Legislature of the State of New York is a national laughing stock.

CAROLYNN MEINHARDT

New York, N.Y.

‘In Defense of Markets’

I agree with 99% of your recent editorial [Editorial, “In Defense of Markets,” September16, 2008]. In short, we should not panic.

But when these crisis hit the average American, myself included, we cannot logically understand why failed policies by CEOs should be rewarded with golden parachutes or bonuses.

Yes they lose, because they are invested but they have a guarantee payout whether they fail or not according to the market. Please, give the investor part of that contract.

EDWARD MILLER

New York, N.Y.