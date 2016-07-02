The Brexit Boom?

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Dow, S&P 500 shake off Brexit, log best week of 2016” is the headline up on CBS Market Watch at the start of the July Fourth celebrations. The news agency reports that the “appetite for equities” was “stoked” not only by “better-than-expected” manufacturing data but also “fading worries” about the British exit from the European Union. It capped the best weekly gains for both indexes since November.

We may not have seen the end of the turmoil over the Brexit, but we don’t mind saying we’re rather enjoying the irony of the latest report. It may be that the stock market just no longer reads the New York Times, which warned that the British vote could “complicate matters further,” as it, in the Times phrasing, “coincides with slower job growth, feeble business investment and a general slowdown in economic growth.”

“The broader economy would suffer if the sell-off in the stock market became severe enough to curtail spending by high-end consumers,” said the Times’ chin-pullers. It concluded its editorial, “The Brexit Spillover,” by warning amid all the uncertainty: “This much is clear: By deciding to leave the European Union, Britain has become a major source of uncertainty, not only in Europe but in America as well.”

Well, never take financial advice from a newspaperman, as we like to say (and we include our own columns). But we just fail to see to see what’s so all-fired negative about the idea of an independent Britain. It’s not as if the EU itself has delivered robust growth to the Continent. As this whole era of change progresses, we could well find that the EU has, on a net basis, retarded growth and that the Brexit was the beginning of a boom.