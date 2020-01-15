Today’s Democrats Abandoning JFK. So Here’s a Rewrite of His Famous Inaugural

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of socialism — symbolizing an end as well as a beginning — signifying a decline as well as change. For I have affirmed before you and any God that may exist the same words our forebears prescribed nearly two and a half centuries ago.

Our philosophy is very different now. For capitalism created all forms of human poverty and gave us the power to abolish all forms of human life. And yet the same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are now but nightmares for a woke generation that has learned the hard truth that the rights of persons come not from the hand of any God but from the generosity of the state.

We dare not forget today the sins of that first revolution. Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans — intimidated by war, discouraged by a hard and bitter peace, woke from our ancient heritage — and prepared to countenance the slow undoing of those human rights this nation once indulged at home and around the world.

Let every nationalist know, whether he or she wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival of socialism.

To those old allies whose cultural and spiritual origins we have come to abhor, we pledge a purge. To those new states whom we welcome to the ranks of the socialized societies, we pledge our word that one form of capitalistic control shall not have passed away without being replaced by a woke regime. We shall not always expect to find them supporting our view. But they will have to deal with it.

To those people in the huts and villages of half the globe struggling to break the bonds of mass misery, we pledge our silence, lest it anger your tormentors — not because the communists may be doing it, not because we seek their votes, but because it is woke. Since a socialist society cannot help the many who are poor, it must be because a few were rich.

To our sister republics south of our border, we offer a new alliance for progress to socialize free persons in righteousness poverty. And let every other power know that this Hemisphere intends to bow to the United Nations, our last best hope for global socialism. Finally, to those nations who would make themselves our adversary, we offer a new era of appeasement. We dare not frighten them with strength. For only when our arms are sufficient beyond doubt can freedom threaten us.

So let us begin anew — remembering never to negotiate out of fear but never to fear to negotiate. Let both sides, for the first time, formulate socialist schemes to disarm the free nations and bring the absolute power to destroy other nations under the absolute control of the woke world.

Let both sides seek to invoke global warming as we explore the deserts, isolate the diseased, pollute the ocean depths and encourage the abstract arts and socialized commerce.

All this will not be finished in the first one hundred days. Nor will it be finished in the first one thousand days, nor in the lifetime of this planet. Meh.

The globe is dotted with graves of young Americans who were unable to dodge the draft. Now the trumpet summons us again — not as a call to bear arms but a call to bear the burden of a socialized society. In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the chance to wipe out the concepts of liberty and property. I do not shrink from this responsibility — I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation, and if they do, they will never recover their good names.

And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what you can do for your country — ask what your country can do for you.