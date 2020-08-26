The Democrats’ Latest Religious Test

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

No sooner did President Trump air at the Republican convention Secretary of State Pompeo’s endorsement video recorded in Jerusalem than the Biden camp is unleashing a new objection — that the secretary is too religious to represent all of the American people. We kid you not. This has got to be the most desperate, offensive, and unconstitutional claim against a state secretary that the Democrats have ever aired.

It comes from one of Mr. Biden’s closest consiglieres, Susan Rice. She was President Obama’s National Security Adviser and, before that, envoy at the United Nations. Vice President Biden had her on his short list for his running mate. She just gave an interview to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in which she asserted that “Mike Pompeo has been an overtly religious secretary or state, which in and of itself is problematic.”

The reason it is “problematic,” Ms. Rice adds, is that “he’s supposed to represent all of America.” Her implication is that because Mr. Pompeo is “overtly religious” he is unable to represent all of America. What a shockingly ignorant jibe. Never mind that Mr. Pompeo has been sworn to the Constitution, as the Constitution itself requires of all federal and state legislators, officers, and judges.

That requirement is in Article 6 of the Constitution. It is followed immediately by the word “but.” It says: “but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Feature the famous phrasing — “no . . . ever . . . any . . .” It makes the religious test clause the most emphatic statement in the entire Constitution.

We’ve made that point many times over the years. The Founding Fathers excluded no one from the religious test clause. They did not allow religious tests even for persons who are “overtly religious” or “overtly atheistic” or “overly Republican.” So what is it that Ms. Rice — and, for that matter, Vice President Biden — fail to grasp in the wording of the parchment to which she and he have both been sworn?

It may be that Ms. Rice will attribute her statement to a slip of the tongue. Maybe. We’d like to think she’s a decent person. Yet the Democratic Party keeps fetching up on the wrong side of the disputes over religious free exercise. The party’s greatest heroes may have been deeply religious men (think, say, FDR). The modern party just can’t seem to get comfortable with the idea.

What a contrast with the Republicans. No wonder Mr. Trump had Secretary Pompeo speak to the Republican convention from Jerusalem. It is, after all, a city of meaning to three major religions. It is the capital of, in Israel, a state that has kept the city open to all faiths. Why in the world would Mr. Biden and Ms. Rice want to prohibit any state secretary, whether “overtly” religious or not, from marking that point?