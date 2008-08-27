This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Maybe Hillel Halkin “couldn’t care less that my country has come in 83rd” at the Olympics [Opinion, “The Honor of 83rd Place,” August 26, 2008].

But clearly Israel cares; otherwise, why enter at all? If one doesn’t care about winning, one shouldn’t really play the game at these levels. If one wants to participate in a world-class event, one should have the interest and drive to win.

Yes, dancers and musicians are different from athletes in competitive sports, but even with their individuality, they too are judged relative to their peers and strive to “be the best.”

Yes, the Olympics are about winning, but describing the symbol of victory as “a clenched-fisted snarl” is a bit much.

The clenched-fisted snarl went out with the 1968 Games in Mexico City. Now champions smile and hold bouquets of flowers in those “clenched fists.”

CARL STEEG

New York, N.Y.

‘Posner’s Complaint’

Regarding “Posner’s Complaint” [Editorial, August 22, 2008]: Judge Posner is an able judge and an articulate private citizen as well.

He is entitled to publish his views in his private capacity so long as in his capacity as judge he understands the difference between his private views and his judicial obligations.

More than many judges he is aware of, and honors, that difference, so I think your suggestion that he “reckon[s] it was unfair that the judicial branch wasn’t given the power” to amend the Constitution was off the mark in his case.

ROBERT POSTER

New York, N.Y.