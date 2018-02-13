The New Mideast Hawks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

President Trump’s latest miracle is maneuvering the Democrats into attempting to palm themselves off as hawks on Syria — and Russia. We know, we know: The Brooklyn Bridge is selling at a discount. Yet there was President Obama’s erstwhile ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, out with an op-ed piece headlined “As Syria and Iran threaten Israel, America signals its ally is on its own.”

The way Israel’s Haaretz newspaper headlines the ex-envoy’s complaint is that Secretary of State Tillerson is skipping Jerusalem on a tour that includes Amman, Ankara, Cairo, Kuwait City, and Beirut. Mr. Shapiro suggests that would be “malpractice.” A Tillerson visit, the ex-ambassador reckons, could answer “legitimate questions” about “the degree of American engagement.”

Well, refresh our memory: Who was it that failed to enforce America’s “red lines,” thus ushering the Russians into Syria? Who voted in the United Nations against the United States Congress so as to trap America into the Iran appeasement? Who abstained so as to enable the Security Council to declare illegal Israel’s presence in Jerusalem, Samaria, and Judea? Who has finally started arming Ukraine?

Mr. Trump has been, since the start of his presidential campaign, often opaque on foreign policy, particularly when it comes to what he might do in respect of military action. He has made the point that he doesn’t want to telegraph what he’s thinking tactically. His resort a year ago to force at Syria — the missile attack — came without warning and to all the more devastating effect.

Strategically, though, Mr. Trump has made dramatic moves. The most important, in our view, is to extract America from its recent role as a so-called “broker” between the Palestinian Arabs and the Jewish state. Mr. Trump has “taken Israel’s side in the Israeli-Palestinian struggle,” as Saeb Erekat of the PLO writes in the Times. Mahmoud Abbas insists America is now unacceptable as peace mediator.

Good for President Trump. That he rues the expenditure of something like $7 trillion in America’s wars in the Middle East is being bandied about by the Left as evidence of his unreliability in respect of Israel. So is Mr. Trump’s warning that Israel has to be careful on settlements. This is rich, coming from the crowd that has opposed settlements for years and that bailed out of the Iraq war at the first sign of buckshot.

The Russ, in our view, are in a far worse position in the Middle East than America. Its principal ally in the region, Iran’s theocratic tyranny, is doomed, a point underlined by one of the war’s shrewdest observers, Michael Ledeen, in a piece at PJMedia. Mr. Ledeen cites the vast rallies that regime had sought to mark over the weekend the latest (39th) anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

“Turnout was shockingly low,” he writes. Regime supporters were interrupted, and “women brandished hijabs in acts of defiance.” Mr. Ledeen called it a “fiasco” for a regime that “knows its days are numbered.” He reckons there are “half again as many” under the so-called “moderate,” President Rouhani, as under his bloodthirsty predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Mr. Ledeen sees this as the background to the decision of the Iranian camarilla to send a drone into Israel. “I believe that the drone attack on Israel was conceived as a demonstration of Iranian power against the Israeli ‘little Satan,’” he writes. “It was to have been part of the celebration, but like the plans for monster rallies in support of the regime, it failed.”

What this adds up to is reason for America to stand with Israel and, in Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s freely elected prime minister, the Middle East’s only such leader. No one, leastwise us, would suggest the crisis is without dangers. But they are no greater for our side than they are for Israel’s and America’s common enemies. We’ll see as the war clouds scud whether the Democratic hawks molt back into doves.