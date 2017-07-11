The Senate’s Priority

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Senator McConnell’s decision to post-pone the recess of the upper chamber until the third week of August certainly strikes us as a smart move, what with all that’s going on — and isn’t going on — in Washington. It suggests that the Senate wants to keep its eye on the ball amid the mishegas over Russia and the president’s son. It’s promising that the president didn’t have to force the Senate’s hand.

We had called for Mr. Trump to do just that as far back as June 21, when we cited President Truman’s decision to recall the Senate from its intended recess in 1948. Truman, of course, failed to get much in the way of legislative action — the Senate, once forced back into session, refused to do the President’s bidding. Then again, too, that Senate was controlled by the opposition party.

The one that Mr. McConnell leads is controlled by the incumbent president’s party. All the more shocking it would have been were the Senate Republicans to slither out of town at the end of July having failed to confirm the President’s outstanding nominees, deal with ObamaCare (or explain why not), and — most importantly in our view — get a jobs-incenting tax bill on the road to passage.

By this stage of Ronald Reagan’s first year, the Democratic Congress was on the brink of passing the Economic Recovery Act of 1981, which was nicknamed for two Republicans, Congressman Jack Kemp and Senator William Roth. Yet the measure passed the House (on July 29, 1981) 323 to 107 and the Senate two days later on a voice vote. The final vote after conference was on August 4, and Reagan signed the measure on August 13. That’s the way to earn a summer vacation.

The Democrats know that success in passing the Trump agenda is the best way for the GOP to triumph over the scandal-mongering of the Democratic press. The press is certainly tasting blood with the disclosure of Donald Trump Jr.’s email about his meeting with the Russ lawyer. No one had any doubt that the Russians were trying to sway our election. But hearing out a Russian lawyer promising dirt on one’s opponent is not a crime.

Yet Mrs. Clinton’s running mate, Senator Kaine, is already suggesting that the behavior of Donald Trump Jr. is bordering on “treason.” No less a liberal than CNN’s legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, is acknowledging that such a suggestion is “ridiculous” (treason under our Constitution shall consist “only” in levying war against the United States or adhering to their enemies, giving them both aid and comfort).

The predicament in which the Democratic press finds itself is that its own credibility is shot. The Times has long since confessed that as a matter of policy it’s forsaken objectivity in covering Mr. Trump. Donald Trump Jr. appears to have been no more credulous of Russian lawyer who came to see him than the liberal press was of the “golden-showers dossier” being circulated against Mr. Trump.

Once that memo was being written about in the press (and handed around Washington), we defended BuzzFeed’s decision to publish it all. Maybe it or someone else will find out what — if anything — the Russian intermediaries had on Mrs. Clinton. It would be a good job for the Senate, after it deals with ObamaCare, confirms the president’s nominees, and delivers the long-suffering voters the jobs and tax cuts they were promised.