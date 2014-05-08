The New York Sun

Join
National

The Shotgun Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
The Shotgun Trial
The Shotgun Trial

It’s going to be illuminating to see whether the defense calls Vice President Biden in the case of the shotgun shooting of the teenaged thief. The case is the subject of a riveting dispatch in the New York Times. It involves the killing of a foreign exchange student named Diren Dede, who was in the process of trying to rob the home-garage of a resident of Missoula, Montana, when a motion sensor awoke the owner, Markus Kaarma, who got his shotgun and fired four cartridges into the garage, killing the hapless youth.

We are happy to leave it to the courts of Montana to try the facts in the case. We are struck, though, by echoes — not mentioned by the Times — of Vice President Biden. It was Mr. Biden who, in the gun debate that followed the Newtown, Connecticut, tragedy, urged people to get a shotgun. “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun,” he said. He allowed that he told his wife, Jill, an educator, that if there’s ever a problem, she should go out on their balcony and “fire two blasts outside the house.

That was too reckless for the more sober National Rifle Association (for one thing, it would leave Dr. Biden with an empty shotgun). And the two situations aren’t perfectly analogous. According to the Times, Mr. Kaarma fired his shotgun not outside the house but into the garage. He had, the Times reports, been troubled by burglars before. Mr. Kaarma may be able to cite Montana’s recent “castle-doctrine” law, which gives persons like Mr. Kaarma more discretion in defending their homes. It will be a learning moment.

The Shotgun Trial
The Shotgun Trial

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use