This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of the Remainers requires that they should negotiate and dicker with their oppressors.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all persons are created equal, endowed by Belgian bureaucrats with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are ever closer union with dirigiste regimes having a completely different, if any, concept of liberty. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among persons, deriving their just powers from the French and Luxembourgers.

That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to truckle, compromise, and wheedle. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient referenda.

For when a long train of abuses and usurpations evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to connive and palter with their own people so as to avoid throwing off such Despotism and be cast into a condition of national independence.

The history of the present Queen of Great Britain is a history of her ministers signing over her sovereignty to the Germans and the French through repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these heretofore united Kingdoms.

To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world. They, the members of the European Union, have refused their Assent to our Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. They have forbidden the Mother of Parliaments to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation pending their Assent should be obtained.

They have called together the legislative body at some place called Strasbourg — unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of our public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing us into compliance with their measures. They have endeavored to prevent our Queen and Parliament from deciding how to populate this United Kingdom.

Incredibly, they have obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing through a European Court of “Human Rights” their Assent to Laws passed by a parliament that was sovereign for centuries. They have made Judges dependent on laws written in foreign languages, regulating even the tea kettle. They have sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.

They have combined with the Italians, Greeks, Dutch, and Danes to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, giving their Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation: For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world; for imposing what amounts to Taxes on us without our Consent; For abolishing the free System of English Laws, even here in England.

They have excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Irish and Russians, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes, and conditions. In these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms — to be answered only by repeated injury.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the United Kingdom, in Parliament Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good people of these Isles, solemnly publish and declare, that these United Kingdoms are absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine, if secular humanistic, Providence, we mutually pledge to the European Union our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

_______

Image: Prime Minister May, by the Controller of Her Majesty’s Stationery Office, via Wikipedia.