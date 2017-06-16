Trump Cuba

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

President Trump is set to travel today to Miami to begin reversing President Obama’s moves toward normal relations with Cuba. This is already being denounced by the liberal press. The Boston Globe reckons there will be “no winners, only losers, if Trump moves away from engagement with Cuba” and suggests that the “only constituency that wants to reverse course is the very small group of diehard, older Cuban-Americans, the Miami anti-Castristas, whom Trump credits for his victory in Florida last November.”

Then again, too, there’s also Congress. This is the most important point to remember about the Democratic Party’s attempt to hustle the country into normal relations with the dying regime of Fidel Castro. The transition is supposed to be governed by a law known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD) Act. It is also called Helms-Burton, after Senator Helms, now gone, alas, and Congressman Dan Burton, but is no Republican, right wing measure; it was passed in 1995 on a bipartisan vote and signed by President Clinton.

Scant mention of Helms-Burton has been made in this debate (none in the Globe’s editorial today). Yet the law sets clear conditions before the American embargo on Cuba can be relaxed. The president must determine — and report to Congress — that there is in power at Havana a transition government that has, among other things, “legalized all political activity,” “released all political prisoners,” committed to “free and fair elections for a new government” with the participation of “multiple independent political parties.”

Also required is progress toward an independent judiciary, freedom for independent labor unions, and assurance of private property rights. Plus, a transition government can be only one that “does not include Fidel Castro or Raul Castro.” That is the supreme law of our land, and Cuba has met none of those tests. Yet Mr. Obama and the Left intelligentsia are plunging ahead like the Constitution and Congress mean nothing.

President Trump, the Associated Press reports, will make his announcement in Miami at the theater named for Manuel Artime. He was a veteran of the Bay of Pigs and a leader of the association of the veterans of the battle, in which an American-backed expedition of would-be liberators was defeated. Maybe Mr. Trump will take the occasion to talk about not only what might have been in Cuba but, also, about what the spawn of Castroism has produced at Venezuela.