Trump’s Iran Strategy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

What is President Trump’s strategy in respect of Iran? The opposition press in this country is so angry these days that it seems to have missed the radicality of what is afoot. That’s what we draw from the latest column by Caroline Glick. This Jeanne d’Arc of Jerusalem notes that a marked change has come over the way American affairs are being conducted in respect of the Middle East. It is focusing less on the Palestinain predicament and more on winning the war against jihadist Islam.

Mr. Trump, Miss Glick suggests, “views Israel as a woefully underutilized strategic ally that shares his goal and is well-placed to help him achieve it.” Candidate Trump demurred from disclosing his strategy, lest he alert our adversaries, but feature what is happening now — starting with the change in the administration’s rhetoric regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran. The President himself tweeted on Wednesday that “Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq.”

That message from the president came, Miss Glick notes, after Iraq’s premier, Haider Abadi, appointed an Iranian proxy, Qasim al Araji, to be interior minister. Then the new national security adviser, General Flynn, said Iran had been put on notice, after its latest missile tests. She noted that General Flynn went a “step further,” saying: “The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions – including weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms.”

Even more significant, Miss Glick reckons, is the video posted on Facebook and Youtube by Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Mr. Trump acceded to the presidency. Miss Glick speculates, and we would estimate with good reason, that this was coordinated between Messrs. Trump and Netanyahu. Mark that the premier began by noting that he plans to speak soon with Mr. Trump “about how to counter the threat of the Iranian regime, which calls for Israel’s destruction.”

“It struck me recently,” Mr. Netanyahu said, “that I’ve spoken a lot about the Iranian regime and not enough about the Iranian people, or for that matter, to the Iranian people. So I hope this message reaches every Iranian — young and old, religious and secular, man and woman.” Mr. Netanyahu said he’s aware that the Iranian people themselves want to be free and live without fear. Said he: “I know you’d want to be able to speak freely, to love who[m] you want without the fear of being tortured or hung from a crane.”

The Israeli leader then went for the jugular, attacking Iran’s “theocratic tyranny.” He said he’d never forget the images of “brave young students, hungry for change, gunned down in the streets in Tehran in 2009” and “beautiful Nada Sultani, gasping for her last breath on that sidewalk.” He went on to say that Israel has always distinguished between the Iranian regime, which is cruel and aggressive, and the people, who are warm. He said he yearned for the day when Israelis and Iranians can once again visit each other in Tehran, Isfahan, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, and when “freedom and friendship win the day.”

What is so radical about this démarche is that it rejects the notion that our interlocutor in Iran ought to be the one with which the previous American administration was prepared to do business, a regime headed by a tyrant whom President Obama admitted is an anti-Semite. That’s a regime with which the Obama administration entered a pact that in a few years will end restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. Mr. Trump’s emerging strategy points to delegitimizing that regime and holding out for a free Iranian republic. It’s a scoop up on which the opposition press here has yet to pick.