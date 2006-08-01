A Wal-Mart Primer

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The uproar that has broken out over Wal-Mart in Chicago where the aldermen, in effect, set a minimum wage for Wal-Mart employees of $13 an hour come 2010 — is being read by some pundits as a sign that Americans are clamoring for an increase in the federal minimum wage. Before they get a little too carried away, here’s a syllabus for Wal-Martonomics 101, because Wal-Mart is actually a boon for lower income Americans, and not just the ones who don the blue vest of a Wal-Mart employee.

In a paper entitled “Wal-Mart: A Progressive Success Story,” a former economic adviser to the Kerry campaign, Jason Furman, cites what he describes as “plausible estimates” of Wal-Mart’s benefits that show the retailer saving Americans $263 billion in 2004. That benefit helps lower-income people the most. Shopping at Wal-Mart yields grocery-bill savings equivalent to a 6.5% raise for families in the bottom income quintile.

Even Target, Wal-Mart’s nearest competitor, doesn’t serve lower-income customers to the same extent Wal-Mart does. Target’s customers boast an average family income of $50,000, compared to $35,000 for Wal-Mart shoppers. Although Wal-Mart’s detractors point to Costco as a role model, since the discount club offers starting salaries as high as $10, there’s little comparison. Costco caters to wealthier shoppers — average annual family income of $74,000 — and deals in discounted higher-end, higher-margin products. Those margins allow Costco to pay more to attract the more experienced sales force its well-heeled customers expect.

Wal-Mart uses its purchasing power to slice additional pennies off prices of basic, low-margin merchandise while offering employment to less experienced workers. Not that this assuages Wal-Mart’s critics. They point to the number of Wal-Mart workers receiving Medicaid assistance as evidence that Wal-Mart benefits from some sort of “corporate welfare.” As Mr. Furman notes, that’s an illogical argument.The best way for Wal-Mart to pay its “fair share” would be to start firing workers and folding their former salaries into corporate profits that would be taxed at a higher rate than individual incomes. As it is, Wal-Mart is one of the few large discount retailers to make health coverage available to most of its workers.

Wal-Mart’s decision to constrain new growth around Chicago to the suburbs in order to protect its employees and customers from the impact of the new law is a sign that, rather than leading to better wages, these laws end up leading to no wages, especially in the low-margin businesses that benefit the poor the most. That’s a point to remember both here in New York, which has passed its own anti-Wal-Mart law, and nationally, as Democrats in Washington keep agitating for a higher minimum wage.