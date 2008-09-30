This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Councilmember Eric Gioia’s recent column, “What New York Owes Vets,” gets at the heart of what at-risk and homeless veterans need to reclaim their lives [Opinion, “What New York Owes Vets,” September 29, 2008].

For our city’s at-risk and homeless veterans, we at the Jericho Project believe in providing both the stability of supportive housing and the vocational training for a good employment outcome.

That is why we are breaking ground this fall on the first of two special Veterans Residences in the Bronx, where we will offer 130 veterans comprehensive counseling that includes educational, vocational, job placement, and retention training.

These services will be delivered by compassionate professionals who understand the complex needs of veterans of different eras.

We must serve our veterans as they have served us — with dignity.

TORI LYON

Executive Director

The Jericho Project

New York, N.Y.