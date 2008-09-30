The New York Sun

Join
National

‘What New York Owes Vets’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
'What New York Owes Vets'
'What New York Owes Vets'

Councilmember Eric Gioia’s recent column, “What New York Owes Vets,” gets at the heart of what at-risk and homeless veterans need to reclaim their lives [Opinion, “What New York Owes Vets,” September 29, 2008].

For our city’s at-risk and homeless veterans, we at the Jericho Project believe in providing both the stability of supportive housing and the vocational training for a good employment outcome.

That is why we are breaking ground this fall on the first of two special Veterans Residences in the Bronx, where we will offer 130 veterans comprehensive counseling that includes educational, vocational, job placement, and retention training.

These services will be delivered by compassionate professionals who understand the complex needs of veterans of different eras.

We must serve our veterans as they have served us — with dignity.

TORI LYON

Executive Director

The Jericho Project

New York, N.Y.

'What New York Owes Vets'
'What New York Owes Vets'

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use