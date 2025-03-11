Education Department Shutters Offices for ‘Security Reasons,’ Expected To Slash ‘Half’ Its Staff: Reports

Employees are being told they cannot work at any of its offices ‘for any reason’ until March 13 at the earliest.

Speculation is swirling that large-scale cuts are on the horizon for the Education Department as staffers were told to leave their offices by 6 p.m. on Tuesday and that they would not be able to work at “any” agency facility the next day.

On Tuesday, the Education Department’s office of security, facilities, and logistics sent a notice to its employees telling them to vacate their offices at Washington by 6 p.m. The notice also said that other regional offices would be closed Wednesday for “security reasons.”

“Employees will not be permitted in any ED facility on Wednesday, March 12th, for any reason,” the notice said.

Employees were told they could work from home on Wednesday if they have telework agreements and that their offices would re-open on March 13, “at which time in-person presence will resume.”

Those who have telework agreements were told to take their laptops home with them.

Amid the reports of the office closing, Semafor’s Shelby Talcott reported on X, “Scoop: Per person familiar, ‘reduction in force’ notices for the Education Department are expected to go out today at 6pm. Nearly half of the department is expected to be eliminated.” Fox News carried similar reports late Tuesday afternoon.

The Education Department did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

CNN reported that “longtime department” staffers told the network they could not recall a time when all the offices were closed.

The report of the significant cuts to the agency comes as President Trump is expected to issue an executive order directing the Education secretary, Linda McMahon, to begin the process of dismantling the agency — a longtime goal of conservatives.

After the Senate approved her nomination to lead the agency, she sent a letter to her staff with the subject, “Our Department’s Final Mission.”

“The reality of our education system is stark, and the American people have elected President Trump to make significant changes in Washington,” the letter said. “Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education — a momentous final mission — quickly and responsibly.”

Ms. McMahon added that the department will have the “opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students.”

While the department could make significant cuts to its staff, it would require an act of Congress to eliminate the agency entirely.