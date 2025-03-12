Education Secretary Linda McMahon Says Cutting ‘Bureaucratic Bloat’ With Staff Layoffs Are First Steps Towards Dismantling of Department

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the massive culling of the Department of Education’s staff on Tuesday was the first step toward cutting “bureaucratic bloat,” and give the states more power over school programs.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham — that occurred just a few hours after more than 1,300 employees received “reduction in force” notices — the DOE head confirmed that the layoffs were the first steps in the complete dismantling of the federal agency.

“That was the president’s mandate,” she said Tuesday night. “His directive to me, clearly, is to shut down the Department of Education, which we know we’ll have to work with Congress to get that accomplished.”

“But what we did today was take the first step of eliminating, what I think is bureaucratic bloat.”

More than 1,300 employees began receiving “reduction in force” notices on Tuesday evening, with the staffers being informed that they would be placed on administrative leave on March 21. The workers who are laid off will continue to receive full pay and benefits through June 9, according to a report from ABC News.

The notices are on top of nearly 600 staffers who have resigned or retired over the past several weeks, slashing the DOE workforce of over 4,000 down to about 2,200 workers.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” Ms. McMahon said in a statement released shortly after the RIF notifications were issued.

“I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said it was “cowardly” of DOE officials to issue the mass firings.

“Denuding an agency so it cannot function effectively is the most cowardly way of dismantling it,” the union leader said in a statement. “The massive reduction in force at the Education Department is an attack on opportunity that will gut the agency and its ability to support students, throwing federal education programs into chaos across the country.”

Ms. McMahon said that those remaining with the department will ensure that outward-facing programs, including grants, will continue to be met and handled appropriately.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept all of the right people to make sure that all the outward facing programs … the grants, the appropriations coming from congress … all of that will be met and none of that is going to fall through the cracks.”

The remaining DOE workers received emails outlining their “final mission” in the coming weeks and months.

“As we move forward, our mission and responsibilities will remain, but there will need to be significant changes to the way that we work. What we choose to prioritize, and in turn, not prioritize, will be critical in this transition,” the message, obtained by ABC News, said.

“Please know that these decisions were not made lightly and in no way reflect on the dedication and hard work of those who are leaving.”