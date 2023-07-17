Election 2024: Trump’s Candidacy Is Growing Stronger

The former president has consistently run an issues-oriented campaign, much like in 2016. He is the only candidate highlighting a clear agenda of economic growth and prosperity.

After a weekend of high-powered political news, events, and interviews, the question is: Can anyone beat President Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination? At this point, the clear answer is no.

I know polls aren’t votes, and no votes have been cast yet, but Mr. Trump has mounted what seems to be an insurmountable lead. Judging from his stirring performance at the Turning Point Action conference, as well as recent strong interviews, his candidacy is growing stronger.

The latest Morning Consult poll of GOP voters shows 56 percent support for Mr. Trump, 17 percent for Governor DeSantis, 8 percent for businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and 7 percent for Vice President Pence.

At Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action conference — a rapidly growing young conservative grassroots group — Mr. Trump scored 86 percent in the straw poll; Mr. DeSantis scored 4 percent.

Here’s a quote from Mr. Trump’s Saturday speech: “Homeownership has been pushed out of reach for millions with the rate of 30-year mortgages up 177 percent since I left office. And, by the way, that’s nothing compared to energy — where we were energy independent. And now you look at what’s happened to energy, we’re getting our energy from Venezuela. You believe that one? Real wages collapsed 26 months in a row, real wages because of inflation and various other things that are happening. Typical Americans have seen their incomes crushed by $7,400 a year since Biden took office.”

Mr. Trump has consistently run an issues-oriented campaign, much like in 2016. He is the only candidate highlighting a clear agenda of economic growth and prosperity. He seems to intuitively understand that the failure of something called “Bidenomics” is going to make this presidential cycle a pocketbook, kitchen-table election.

He routinely talks about low taxes, deregulation, ending inflation, and a return to energy dominance. He repeatedly talks about public safety, border control, and no wars.

On Ukraine, the Republican Party is increasingly swinging toward Mr. Trump’s view that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is far better than a protracted and costly conflict. Mr. Trump was the original anti-woke president — fighting the culture wars, backing school choice, supporting parents, fighting the scourge of fentanyl, and cleaning out the Washington swamp.

It was Mr. Trump who rang the bell warning of the China threat. It was Mr. Trump who insisted on reciprocal trade deals that would benefit the American workforce. He has issued policy whitepapers and videos. Millions and millions of people have seen these.

I have no animus toward the other Republican candidates, most of whom have good conservative instincts. Mr. Trump himself over the weekend told my colleague Maria Bartiromo that there may be a potential veep and Cabinet members among them.

Mr. Trump has spent his time attacking President Biden’s incredibly poor performance that has led America into a temporary decline. For conservatives and Republicans, defeating Mr. Biden is the key point. In the volatile world of primary politics, it’s never too late for aspiring candidates to put together a better message, or a stronger campaign. I get that. But, as Newt Gingrich has put it, it’s time for Republicans to focus on beating Mr. Biden.

As a practical matter, the GOP numbers are overwhelmingly in favor of Mr. Trump to do the job.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.