Electric Vehicles Burst Into Flames as Hurricane Helene Flooded Florida

One incident occurred as six to eight inches of water entered a garage during the storm.

JOSEPH CURL

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s storm surge, Florida officials have confirmed 16 fires were sparked by lithium-ion batteries, including six incidents involving electric vehicles, according to a report from Business Insider.

In one case, a Florida family lost its home after a Tesla Model X Plaid caught fire in the garage, which had been flooded. The vehicle was parked in the garage when it unexpectedly caught fire, an event captured on a Nest video, KOLO-TV reported.

The incident occurred as six to eight inches of water entered the garage during the storm; electric vehicles can ignite if they come into contact with saltwater. The Associated Press notes that while such occurrences are uncommon, keeping electric vehicles out of standing water is advised to prevent potential fires.

At the time of the fire, nine people were inside the home, including two who were awake and quick to notice the flames engulfing the garage. Fortunately, all occupants evacuated safely, but the house was completely destroyed.

Concerns about EV safety have been compounded by viral footage of these fires. Pinellas County officials put out a video showing an EV catch on fire in Siesta Key.

Before the hurricane hit, Governor DeSantis urged Florida EV owners to move their vehicles to higher ground. Tesla offered similar advice, suggesting owners move vehicles at least 50 feet away from homes or anything combustible.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

