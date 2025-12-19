Eli Lilly’s Weight Loss Pill Shows Promise for Keeping Off the Pounds Lost With Help From GLP-1 Injections

The pills are expected to cost much less then shots of blockbuster drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy.

Eli Lilly — maker of the blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound — says a late-stage trial of a once-daily oral pill helped patients maintain weight loss achieved with injectable drugs.

Lilly says the phase three study looked into the long-term effectiveness of orforglipron — a GLP-1 receptor agonist — on people who had been using Zepbound injections or injections of rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy.

People who weighed an average of 255 pounds when they started Zepbound shots — and averaged 200 pounds after 72 months — weighed an average of 211 pounds a year after switching to the pill.

The results were even better for long-term Wegovy users. People who started at an average of 250 pounds and dropped to an average of 209 pounds only gained about two pounds a year after switching to the oral drug.

While showing potential for maintaining weight loss, previous trials have shown the shots are more effective than the pills for taking the initial weight off.

“Obesity is a chronic, progressive disease, and sustaining weight loss remains a significant challenge for many,” the president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, Kenneth Custer said in a release.

“If approved for the treatment of obesity, orforglipron could provide a convenient alternative for the millions of individuals living with obesity around the globe to continue their long-term health journey,” Mr. Custer continued.

Lilly has submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for orforglipron to be used by adults who are obese or overweight.

The prices for the pill version of the weight loss drugs have not been announced but they are expected to be considerably less expensive than the shots, partly because the pills are easier to produce and distribute.

About one in eight adults say they are currently taking a GLP-1 drug to lose weight or treat a chronic condition, according to a KFF Health Tracking Poll. BMO Capital markets has predicted the global market for the growing and lucrative weight-loss drugs will reach $100 billion by 2035.

Lilly is also in late-stage trials of its next-generation injectable weight loss drug. Results of a trial released earlier this month showed patients with obesity lost an average of 28.7 percent of their weight in 68 weeks using 12-mg doses of retatrutide, significantly more than Zepbound. Some patients in the study dropped out early because they had lost so much weight that they perceived it as excessive.

Lilly has overtaken rival Novo Nordisk to dominate sales. Zepbound jumped in popularity after clinical trials showed it was more effective than Wegovy and had fewer complaints about side effects.

Both companies have been lowering prices of their weight loss drugs for self-pay customers. Many insurance companies have balked at covering the drugs because of their high prices and the drugs were too expensive for many patients to pay out-of-pocket — especially on a long-term basis.

The drug makers are now selling the drugs directly to consumers through their websites with starting doses as low as $199 a month and higher doses for under $450 a month. That compares to list prices north of $1,000 a month.