The fourth-ranking House Republican, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, will address members of the Knesset on Monday, according to plans and remarks shared with the New York Sun. She will be the highest-ranking House member to visit Israel since the October 7 attacks.

Ms. Stefanik, who currently serves as the Republican conference chairwoman, has doggedly investigated antisemitism on college campuses here at home, and emerged as a fierce critic of President Biden’s foreign policy record on the Middle East. She will say that the president’s policies with respect to Rafah, at Gaza, and American arms shipments to Israel, do not represent the will of the American people.

“There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel — aid that was duly passed by the Congress — or to ease sanctions on Iran, paying a $6 billion ransom to the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, or to dither and hide while our friends fight for their lives. No excuse. Full stop,” Ms. Stefanik will say, according to prepared remarks. “It’s why I have sponsored, or backed, every measure to aid Israel that has come before the U.S. Congress. Every single one.”

Representative Elise Stefanik on Capitol Hill, January 25, 2023. AP/Andrew Harnik

She will highlight her personal record as a supporter of America. supplying more defensive and offensive weapons systems to the Israeli military, and renew calls for America to stand up to the “corrupt” International Criminal Court at the Hague, which Israel believes is considering war crimes charges against Prime Minister Netanyahu and other members of the war cabinet.

According to information that was shared with the Sun, Ms. Stefanik was invited to address the Knesset at the invitation of the body’s speaker, Amir Ohana.

Despite what headlines and protests Israelis may see here in America, Ms. Stefanik argues, the vast majority of the country stands with the Jewish State. “The majority of Americans support you and we always will — since President Truman’s recognition of Israel 11 minutes after David Ben-Gurion declared Israel’s independence 76 years and 5 days ago, America stands with Israel,” she will say.

“We must not let the extremism in ‘elite’ corners conceal the deep, abiding love for Israel among the American people,” Ms. Stefanik says.