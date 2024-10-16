Elon Musk Becomes Republican Mega-Donor After Doling Out $75 Million For Pro-Trump Super PAC

The latest report places Mr. Musk — who, with a net worth of $241 billion, is the world’s wealthiest person — in the upper echelon of Republican donors.

Elon Musk is putting his money where his mouth is — $75 million of it at that.

According to reports filed with federal regulators on Tuesday, the billionaire Tesla boss has given a whopping $75 million to his pro-Trump super PAC over the past three months. His group, America PAC, targets voters in closely contested races in swing states.

The latest report places Mr. Musk — who, with a net worth of $241 billion, is the world’s wealthiest person — in the upper echelon of Republican donors. It also contradicts previous statements made in the spring by Mr. Musk that he had no intention of donating money “to either candidate for US president.”

The world’s wealthiest man, however, was upstaged by conservative donor Miriam Adelson, an heir to a casino fortune, who, in the past three months, doled out $95 million to another pro-Trump super PAC, Preserve America PAC.

Mr. Musk became an outspoken supporter of Trump’s campaign when he endorsed the 45th president minutes after he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Earlier this month he accompanied Trump in his return to Butler where the GOP nominee paid tribute to the victims of the nearly successful assassination attempt.

Mr. Musk’s support for Trump marks a significant shift in his political party affiliation. Over the past three election cycles, Mr. Musk said he voted for President Obama, Hillary Clinton, and President Biden.

In addition to his donation, Mr. Musk is slated to offer a series of “talks” in the battleground state of Pennsylvania later this week. While the event has no entrance fee, attendees are required to have signed his super PACs petition supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.