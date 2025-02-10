Elon Musk Is Here To Stay — and Democrats Will Have To Deal With It

The whole point of the Musk operation is transparency and efficiency in spending taxpayer dollars.

Elon Musk is here to stay. And Democrats will just have to deal with it.

President Trump likes Mr. Musk, and trusts Mr. Musk.

Mr. Trump totally supports the Musk efficiency audit that has already uncovered fraud in numerous areas inside agencies where there’s been spending on items that Congress never mandated.

Indeed, Mr. Trump is going to expand Mr. Musk’s remit to include auditing the Education Department and the Pentagon. And there may well be more.

“The Elon Musk exercise is about systems, and efficiency, and delivery,” I explained this morning on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered.” “It is not changing policies on the fly. Hence, there is nothing wrong with an audit.”

I added: “They’re finding judges, okay, who are all slightly to the left of Whoopi Goldberg,” and “There’s nothing constitutional, there’s nothing policy about this.”

Attorney General Bondi will be moving rapidly to vacate various restraining orders put on many Trump actions, including Mr. Musk’s payments systems reviews.

Interestingly, none of the left-wing judges opposing Mr. Trump have used any case law so far. Department of Justice appeals may have to go all the way up to the Supreme Court. If they do, hopefully the Nine will act expeditiously.

But the whole point of the Musk operation is transparency and efficiency in spending taxpayer dollars.

Additionally, Mr. Musk and Department of Government Efficiency staff are federal government employees.

They have been on-boarded, received ethics training and records training, have gotten interim clearances, and, according to Fox News’ legal editor, Kerri Urbahn, the idea that career employees can have access to sensitive information — but political appointees should not — is preposterous on its face.

There is nothing unconstitutional about any of this.

Then comes a bunch of former Democratic Treasury secretaries writing in the New York Times that efficiency audits in the Treasury department might somehow impede American financial commitments, even reaching into the creditworthiness of Treasury bonds. This is absolute Democratic hogwash.

As the current Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has found, “controls for spending of the previous [Biden] administration were unacceptable. They were sending money out without knowing where the money was going.”

Last week, Mr. Bessent told me on this show that at Washington, D.C., “they are moving a lot of people’s cheese here in the Capitol and, when you hear this squawking, then some status quo interest is not happy.”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.