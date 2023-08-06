Elon Musk Pledges to Pay Legal Bills of Twitter Users Mistreated for Posting on the Site

Judging from the response of users on the site, the promise has the potential to open up X, as Twitter is now named, to untold amounts in legal bills.

The owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter has pledged that his company will pay the legal bills of people who were unfairly treated by an employer after posting comments to the site.

In a late-night tweet Saturday, Elon Musk said there would be “no limit” to the amount of assistance available and asked those with stories to tell to come forward. Judging from the response of users on the site, the promise has the potential to open up X, as the company is now called, to untold amounts in legal bills.

Mr. Musk was immediately inundated with comments from users both known and unknown who claimed they had been retaliated against for posting unpopular opinions or controversial comments on the platform. Among the notable characters who applauded the move was the American actress and comedienne Roseanne Barr, whose hit television sitcom was canceled by ABC in 2018 after she posted a tweet about an Obama advisor, Valerie Jarrett, that many said was racist.

Ms. Barr had only recently returned to the airwaves with her show “Roseanne” following an absence of two decades and the show was generating enormous ratings for the network. She attempted to apologize for the tweet, calling it a “bad joke” made under the influence of sleeping pills, but the damage had already been done.

The president of entertainment for ABC, Channing Dungey, said in a statement that “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” and the show was canceled immediately.

Another case cited that might have benefitted from Mr. Musk’s largesse was that of a former brand president for jeans-maker Levi Strauss & Company, Jennifer Sey. Ms. Sey, once considered a top candidate to be chief executive of the company, was ousted from her job after she posted criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Twitter in April 2021 during the Covid pandemic. She accused the CDC and Dr. Fauci of “fear-mongering” and ridiculed the agency’s advice that small children be masked.

Ms. Sey’s comments led to boycott threats against the company and were criticized by other executives at Levi’s. She reportedly quit her job and passed up on a $1 million severance package in order to avoid a nondisclosure agreement that would have prevented her from speaking out against what she called the company’s “left-leaning orthodoxy.”

Another popular right-of-center Twitter user, Libs of TikTok, posted the story of a community manager at a video game distributor, Limited Run Games, who was fired from her job as a community manager at the North Carolina-based company after transgender activists singled her out for following Libs of TikTok and several other conservative Twitter accounts. The employee, Kara Lynn, was accused of being a “transphobe” for following the accounts.

In a statement, the company said it respects its employees’ personal opinions but is committed to supporting an inclusive culture. “Upon investigating a situation, an employee was terminated,” the company said in a tweet. “Our goal as a company is to continue to foster a positive and safe environment for everyone.”

Mr. Musk followed up to the post asking Ms. Lynne if the story was indeed true. “The situation is slightly more complicated than the headline,” she replied. “But yes.”