Elon Musk Repents in Wake of Bromance With President Trump Going Bust

Fickle is the heart.

Elon Musk is now filled with remorse after his billionaire bromance with President Trump crashed and burned last week during a spectacular meltdown over the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

‘I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,’ the former DOGE advisor said in an early morning post on X. “They went too far.”

The friendship between the two former besties flamed out in an ugly public display on social media with both men hurling pot shots at each other after the Tesla and Space X owner called Mr. Trump’s tax bill a “disgusting abomination.”

The conflict between the two hit a crescendo when Mr. Musk claimed Mr. Trump had blocked the release of the “Epstein files” because the president is named in them.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Mr. Musk wrote on X. “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Before that threat, Mr. Musk said that the president would not be in office were it not for him, and that the Republicans would not have won the House majority. The Senate majority would also be thinner, Mr. Musk said, if it were not for his hundreds of millions of dollars in outside spending.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Mr. Musk wrote earlier in the day. “Such ingratitude.”

Mr. Trump had uncharacteristically stayed silent while Mr. Musk increased his attacks, but then finally let loose.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

When asked about Mr. Musk’s meltdown during his meeting with German Chancellor Merz in the Oval Office last week, the president claimed Mr. Musk opposed the budget bill due to the elimination of tax credits for electric vehicles.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody,” Mr. Trump said.

“All of the sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we’re gonna have to cut the EV mandate.”