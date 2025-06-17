Elon Musk Responds to Drug Use Accusations with Lab-Certified Negative Test Results

“lol,” the Tesla head writes on social media, posting results of a drug test showing no traces of nearly 20 different narcotics in his urine.

Elon Musk seems determined to counter claims of habitual drug use, recently sharing a clean drug test on social media.

The billionaire, who recently stepped down as a White House adviser, posted a PDF of a urine test taken at a facility in Austin, Texas. The test screened for a range of narcotics.

“lol,” Mr. Musk wrote on X, accompanying the post with his test results.

The document, from Fastest Labs of South Austin, indicates “negative” results for a full panel of nearly 20 different substances.

Fastest Labs of South Austin officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Musk’s recent actions follow a New York Times article published in May that alleged his drug use was “far more intense than previously known.” The report claimed he had used significant amounts of ketamine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and Adderall, even during his time overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency. It also suggested he traveled with a “daily medication box” containing over 20 pills.

The Tesla CEO has consistently denied the allegations.

“I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off,” he posted on X last month. “I tried prescriptionketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but I haven’t taken it since then.”

However, in a 2024 interview with Don Lemon, Mr. Musk discussed his ketamine prescription in detail, indicating ongoing use and its helpfulness in combating depression and “getting one out of a negative frame of mind.”

“You’re doing it under a doctor’s care, right?” Mr. Lemon inquired during the interview.

“Yeah. Yeah. Literally a prescription from a real doctor,” Mr. Musk replied, adding that he only took a small dosage “once every other week or something like that.”