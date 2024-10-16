Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sues California Agency Over ‘Naked Political Discrimination’ After It Rejects Space Launch Expansion 

SpaceX is claiming that the Commission unfairly asserted its regulatory authority based on its disapproval of Mr. Musk’s political views.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is suing a California agency in federal court for engaging in what it describes as “naked political discrimination” after it voted against expanding the space craft company’s rocket launches.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles, follows a vote 6-4 by the California Coastal Commision on October 10 against a request from the military to increase the annual number of SpaceX launches allowed from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to 50 from 36.

SpaceX is claiming that the Commission, which oversees the state’s use of land and water, unfairly asserted its regulatory authority based on its disapproval of Mr. Musk’s political views.

The billionaire businessman has become increasingly involved in President Trump’s campaign effort since he endorsed the GOP candidate over the summer. In addition to being a vocal supporter of Trump’s policies on social media, Mr. Musk has, in the past three months, donated $75 million to a pro-Trump super PAC and even joined the 45th president when he returned to Butler, Pennsylvania for the first time since his assassination attempt.

The lawsuit notes that the Commision recently approved the expansion of another space launch operator on the same base — which the company claims serves as further evidence that “the Commission’s decision was based on its political biases and other irrelevant, misplaced concerns.”

“Rarely has a government agency made so clear that it was exceeding its authorized mandate to punish a company for the political views and statements of its largest shareholder and CEO,” the suit charges.

The lawsuit cites various examples of Commision members criticizing Mr. Musk’s political activities, including a disparaging comment made by commissioner Gretchen Newsom during the October 10 meeting about Elon Musk’s social media posts.

“Right now Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet,” said Ms. Newsom.

Ms. Newsom — who is not related to Governor Newsom — also condemned SpaceX’s employment practices, pointing to reports of unlawful employment practices and unsafe working conditions.

The lawsuit argues that any consideration of public statements made by Mr. Musk would violate free speech rights protected by the First Amendment. SpaceX also claims that the commision practiced “unconstitutional overreach” on matters of national security and federal interests given that the space launches have had “no significant effects on coastal resources.”

“Incredibly inappropriate. What I post on this platform has nothing to do with a ‘coastal commission’ in California,” Mr. Musk wrote on X last week. The lawsuit makes good on his promise, made in the same post, to file a “suit against them” for “violating the First Amendment.”

The Commission did not immediately respond to the Sun’s request for comment.