The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Enemy Is Setting the Terms of Pause in Fighting in Gaza

Even with the joy of hostage returns, there are costs.

Miriam Alster/pool via AP
President Biden during a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, at Tel Aviv, October 18, 2023. Miriam Alster/pool via AP
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

It is a joy to see the happiness of every grandparent, parent, brother, sister, other family members, and friends at the release of hostages by Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it a priority along with the ultimate annihilation of the Hamas terrorists. 

Many people have taken credit for the hostage release, but without question, the single biggest factor is that the Israeli Defense Forces has successfully pressured Hamas. The terrorists wouldn’t be releasing hostages if they weren’t getting clobbered on the battlefield or in the tunnels.  

Yet even with the joy of hostage returns there are costs. As a Wall Street Journal editorial today puts it: “Hamas holds everyone hostage. The terrorists traffic in human beings to achieve their bloody aims.”  

There’s no telling how long Hamas would dribble out five to 10 hostages per day in order to extend the ceasefire, week after week.  

Meanwhile, as President Biden keeps pushing out humanitarian aid, the terrorists are able to refuel, resupply, perhaps re-arm, or take in more financing from their Iranian paymasters who are orchestrating this entire Hamas story, or even flee into Egypt or who knows where.  

Meanwhile, IDF momentum is slowed. IDF intelligence could be harmed. In effect, the enemy is setting the terms of the pause. This is troublesome.  

Equally troublesome, there are still remaining American hostages held by Hamas, and President Biden hardly says a word about this. Why isn’t he raising bloody hell about the failure to release the American hostages?  

As an IDF special operations veteran, Aaron Cohen, says, is it possible that Hamas and their allies have successfully penetrated Mr. Biden’s thinking, with their propaganda and disinformation? Why isn’t he threatening Iran, which is behind this hostage travesty?  

Iran and its terrorist allies have launched 80-some odd strikes against American military assets and all the Biden administration has done is a few pinprick responses. Why aren’t they stopping Iranian oil ships to China? Or bombing Iranian oil fields? Or hitting Iranian command and control or training centers?  

Instead, Mr. Biden continues to appease Iran, rather than deter it. The mullahs only understand serious attacks on themselves or their assets or their land. American hostages are locked up someplace in Gaza — and what exactly is Mr. Biden doing about it? 

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use