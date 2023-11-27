Enemy Is Setting the Terms of Pause in Fighting in Gaza

Even with the joy of hostage returns, there are costs.

It is a joy to see the happiness of every grandparent, parent, brother, sister, other family members, and friends at the release of hostages by Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it a priority along with the ultimate annihilation of the Hamas terrorists.

Many people have taken credit for the hostage release, but without question, the single biggest factor is that the Israeli Defense Forces has successfully pressured Hamas. The terrorists wouldn’t be releasing hostages if they weren’t getting clobbered on the battlefield or in the tunnels.

Yet even with the joy of hostage returns there are costs. As a Wall Street Journal editorial today puts it: “Hamas holds everyone hostage. The terrorists traffic in human beings to achieve their bloody aims.”

There’s no telling how long Hamas would dribble out five to 10 hostages per day in order to extend the ceasefire, week after week.

Meanwhile, as President Biden keeps pushing out humanitarian aid, the terrorists are able to refuel, resupply, perhaps re-arm, or take in more financing from their Iranian paymasters who are orchestrating this entire Hamas story, or even flee into Egypt or who knows where.

Meanwhile, IDF momentum is slowed. IDF intelligence could be harmed. In effect, the enemy is setting the terms of the pause. This is troublesome.

Equally troublesome, there are still remaining American hostages held by Hamas, and President Biden hardly says a word about this. Why isn’t he raising bloody hell about the failure to release the American hostages?

As an IDF special operations veteran, Aaron Cohen, says, is it possible that Hamas and their allies have successfully penetrated Mr. Biden’s thinking, with their propaganda and disinformation? Why isn’t he threatening Iran, which is behind this hostage travesty?

Iran and its terrorist allies have launched 80-some odd strikes against American military assets and all the Biden administration has done is a few pinprick responses. Why aren’t they stopping Iranian oil ships to China? Or bombing Iranian oil fields? Or hitting Iranian command and control or training centers?

Instead, Mr. Biden continues to appease Iran, rather than deter it. The mullahs only understand serious attacks on themselves or their assets or their land. American hostages are locked up someplace in Gaza — and what exactly is Mr. Biden doing about it?

