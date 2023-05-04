Enraged by Seoul-Washington Summit, North Korea Burns Biden in Effigy, Issues Venomous Warning Just Short of Threatening Nuclear War

Sister of communist leader calls Biden ‘an old man with no future,’ and a ‘person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S.’

North Korea is erupting in hysterics over last week’s White House summit between President Biden and South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Most colorfully, Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency headlined, “Youth, students gather to vow vengeance and burn effigies of US and puppet traitors.”

The article didn’t name names, but the images were those of Messrs. Biden and Yoon, said NK News, a website in Seoul that tracks North Korea. The language of the North Korean dispatch, put out in English for Washington and the rest of the world to take note, was particularly venomous.

“The participants, fully charged with a thousand-fold will to retaliate, burnt the effigies of aggressors and provokers with minds of inflicting death upon disgusting enemies,” the agency reported. “They vigorously chanted anti-US and anti-puppet slogans with their thoroughgoing view of principal enemy and their will against the enemy to settle accounts with warmongers to the end.”

That verbiage accompanied a report of speeches at a meeting in the “Sinchon Museum of American War Atrocities,” in the city of Sinchon, south of Pyongyang, in which “youth and students” met “to decisively punish the US and openly expose” what the agency called an anti-North Korean “nuclear war attempt.” That was a reference to Mr. Biden’s promise to respond with nuclear weapons against a nuclear attack by North Korea.

Speakers “bitterly condemned” Messrs. Biden and Yoon, described as “the American master and top-grade stooge,” according to the North Korean dispatch. The next sentence had rally-goers grabbing every phrase imaginable to describe the hated American and South Korean leaders.

“The US and a group of puppet traitors denying the existence” of North Korea and running amok “like tiger moths will clearly understand how dear the price they would have to pay for their reckless acts and words,” said the dispatch, adding that “they declared solemnly that their revengeful thoughts erupting like an active volcano would lead to victory in confrontation against the US and south Korea.”

Adding gravitas to the report of the rally, another North Korean dispatch made clear the outrage of the communist regime’s leader, Kim Jong-un, as relayed by his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, who often speaks for him in terms that he might not want to use.

“The ‘Washington Declaration’ fabricated by the U.S. and south Korean authorities is a typical product” of what she called “extreme” anti-North Korean policy “reflecting the most hostile and aggressive will of action,” she began. “It will only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger, and it is an act that can thus never be welcomed.

As for the Nuclear Consultative Group formed at the Washington summit, “regular and continuous deployment of U.S. nuclear strategic asset and the frequent military exercises,” she said, means “we are compelled to take more decisive action in order to deal with the new security environment.”

Ms. Kim made much of Mr. Biden’s remark that the response to attack by North Korea would mean “the end” of the North Korean regime. Calling Mr. Biden “an old man with no future,” she said his threat “may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the U.S.”

Considering that “this expression was personally used by the president of the U.S., our most hostile adversary” she warned, “ it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm that will not be easy for us to deliver.”

She added: “Obsessed with overconfidence in strength, he was too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave.” As for South Korea’s president, Mr. Yoon, she said “We will keep watching to what extent he will go testing his mettle, putting the security into crisis with his incompetence.”

Darkly, Ms. Kim warned, “We know exactly what we are supposed to do.”

Falling just short of threatening nuclear war, she said “The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them.”