Escaped Murder Suspect From Mississippi Barricades Himself in Restaurant Near DNC

It is not clear how he made it to Chicago.

A murder suspect who escaped from a courthouse in Mississippi is now at Chicago a half mile from the Democratic National Convention, holding police at bay as they try to take him into custody.

Justin Zimmerman, who is wanted on murder and robbery charges, barricaded himself inside the Seafood Junction restaurant, and at around 4 a.m. this morning, Chicago SWAT arrived outside the restaurant.

He escaped from the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 14.

According to officials, he was able to change into civilian clothes and escape the courthouse through a door that police officers were not guarding. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Justin Smith said Mr. Zimmerman was in a standoff with the SWAT team in Chicago this morning.

Mr. Smith also said in a press conference that no one else was in the restaurant or at risk during the standoff.

Law enforcement officials told reporters they were hoping to resolve the situation and extradite Mr. Zimmerman back to Mississippi. Before he escaped, he was awaiting extradition to Houston, Texas, where he is wanted on murder charges, according to the Marshals Service.