Ethics Report That Could Be ‘Tipping Point’ for George Santos Due This Week

The House Ethics Committee is expected to release the findings of its investigation into Congressman George Santos by Friday. In previous efforts to expel Mr. Santos from Congress, representatives have cited the upcoming report as a reason to wait to pass judgment on Mr. Santos and his future in the body.

Since the beginning of this Congress, Mr. Santos, the creative liberties he took on the campaign trail, and the alleged crimes he committed have been an embarrassment for the House GOP conference.

Because of this, Republicans from swing districts, particularly those who represent districts in suburban New York, have been champing at the bit to expel Mr. Santos.

At the beginning of November, Mr. Santos survived a vote where three New York Republican representatives, Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, and Mike Lawler, presented the case for removing Mr. Santos.

“Mr. Santos is a stain on this institution and not fit to serve his constituents in the House of Representatives,” Mr. D’Esposito said.

Mr. Santos expressed relief after the vote, which saw 31 Democrats join with most Republicans to vote 213 to 179 in favor of keeping Mr. Santos in the chamber.

“I feel like due process is still alive. I feel like there’s enough colleagues on both sides of the aisle here who understand that,” Mr. Santos said.

Though some Democrats voted to keep Mr. Santos in Congress, the debate at the beginning of the month was mostly among Republicans, with Congressman Daniel Goldman being the only Democrat to speak during the proceedings.

“They just care about their reelection in one year when they know that their support for George Santos is going to be a problem,” Mr. Goldman said of House Republicans, adding that Mr. Santos “hangs like an albatross around the necks of every single Republican from New York.”

Some of the Democrats who voted to keep Mr. Santos in Congress cited the upcoming Ethics Committee report. The committee issued a memo ahead of the vote, letting members know that the committee would announce the next steps in its investigation by November 17.

According to the memo, the investigation has contacted some 40 witnesses and issued 37 subpoenas. A detailed and damning report could be enough to shift the balance in the House toward removing Mr. Santos.

The House Ethics Committee investigation is running parallel with a separate criminal case against Mr. Santos in which he faces 23 charges, including bribery, wire fraud, and identity theft.

The criminal case against Mr. Santos, however, isn’t set to begin until September of 2024, meaning the House could move to expel him well before the trial begins.